Kentucky Derby 2017 Watch Parties in Miami: Mint Juleps, Fast Horses, and Fundraisers

EXPAND The Kentucky Derby Photo by Roderick Eime / Flickr

This Saturday, May 6, thousands of finely-dressed folks will gather at Churchill Downs for the "most exciting two minutes in sports" that is the Kentucky Derby.

Frontrunners Girvin, Classic Empire, and Gormley will be among the 24 horses in the 143rd Derby. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness and Belmont stakes.

In Miami, you won't actually be in the presence of jockeys and horses, but there's nothing stopping you from dabbling in Derby tradition of mint juleps, seersucker suits, bonnets, and sweating violently in the pre-summer heat. Attend one of many of local watch parties across South Florida, and, of course, you can still bet on the $2 million purse.

Here is a guide to some of the best Kentucky Derby watch parties in Miami.

Cibo Wine Bar

Cibo Wine Bar in South Beach teamsup with Woodford Reserve whiskey for free drinks and prizes at a watch party beginning at 4:30 p.m. on May 6. It's free, but an RSVP is required. The first 100 to RSVP will receive two complimentary whiskey drinks and a chance to win the Woodford Reserve Run for the Roses Derby gift basket, worth more than $350. At Cibo, come dressed in your best Derby garb to take a stab at best dressed and best hat. Visit the New Times' website to reserve a spot.

American Legion Post 154 in Marathon

This is a Derby fundraiser event for military veterans that starts at 1 p.m., with the Derby itself at 6:30 p.m., followed by a steamship beef dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, which includes door prizes, a silent auction, live racing, and '50s and '60s music by Miami's Viva Rock Band. A $250 prize goes to the lady with the best hat and the best dressed man. See the American Legion bartenders for tickets or call 305-743-4783.

Commonwealth Miami

Starting at 6 p.m., Commonwealth in Miami Beach will offer $9 mint juleps, $10 Makers Mark Old Fashions, and a live Derby broadcast itself.

Smith and Wollensky

A Derby viewing party at the Miami Beach steakhouse is organized by Alfalit's young Professionals Board and NextGen. The party is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets at the door cost $50 per person and $90 for couples. They pay for an evening of food, drinks, and raffles. The best-looking hats and bowties have a chance to win prizes in the "Get Lucky in Kentucky" contest.

Swine Southern Table and Bar

Swine's party runs from 10 a.m. to midnight, with Derby day specials including $6.34 Makers Mark mint juleps, gift basket giveaways, a brunch raffle, a best hat contest, and lots of bowties and suspenders.

The Sagamore Hotel in South Beach

The Sagamore kicks off this year's Derby with a fundraising event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 6 to Experience Camps, a nonprofit that provides unique bereavement experiences for kids who have lost a parent or sibling. The event promises a night of Southern-inspired cuisine, mint juleps, a silent auction, and live screenings of the race itself. Come dressed to impress with the appropriate bonnets, bow-ties, and seersucker suits. Tickets cost $100 via splashthat.com.

Stripsteak

At the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Michael Mina's Stripsteak is hosting a Derby watch party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will offer $5 mint juleps, complimentary canapés, and prizes for best Derby hat and best dressed man.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

From 8:30 a.m. to midnight, this ambitious party at Yardbird offers Derby specials of $6.34 Makers Mark mint juleps in wax-dipped cups, gift basket raffles, a "mint wall," a best hat contest, and bow-tie and suspender giveaways. There will also be a raffle for a $1,000 all-expenses-paid brunch for six people.

Artisan Beach House

Located at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, the Artisan Beach house will throw a party from 4 to 7 p.m. in its bar and lounge with light bites, $10 mint juleps, and a live Derby broadcast. The party includes a best hat contest with prizes.

Gramps

From 3 to 7 p.m., Gramps in Wynwood is partnering with The New Tropic for a Derby watch party that will include mint juleps, a live Derby broadcast, live music from local DJs, prizes, and a Derby hat fashion show hosted by local drag queen Miss Toto. Ticket options are $5 for general admission, or pay extra $20 for a mint julep and a food voucher. You can pay an extra $30 for all-you-can-drink Pabst Blue Ribbon and Moscow mules plus a food voucher.

Bourbon Steak at Turnberry Isle

From 4 to 7 p.m., a Derby "Run for the Roses" watch party will be hosted on May 6 at Bourbon Steak where bartenders will be serving signature G.H. Mumm champagne, mint juleps, canapés, and showing a live broadcast of the Derby. South Florida's Bad Apples Brass Band will provide music. Get there in time and you'll be able to participate in the Guinness Book of World Records World's Largest Champagne Toast with Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt live on NBC News. Dress for the occasion, of course. Tickets run from $14.30 to $45 and can be purchased online.

Gulfstream Park

Last, but not least, Gulfstream Park is an actual horse track and casino that'll be hosting a party in the breezeway that includes a Derby Divas and Darlings hat contest. Registration is from noon to 3 p.m. with the contest going from 3:20 to 3:45 p.m. First prize gets an overnight package for two at the AC Hotel in Aventura and includes cocktails, tapas, a gift, and a $300 bet on the Derby.

