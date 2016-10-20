menu

Chile Week USA Brings the Flavors and Culture of Chile to Miami

Seed Festival's Plant-Based Burger Battle to Feature 14 Competitors From Miami to L.A.


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chile Week USA Brings the Flavors and Culture of Chile to Miami

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:06 a.m.
By Patrick Hieger
Chile's rich coast offers thousands of types of fresh seafood.EXPAND
Chile's rich coast offers thousands of types of fresh seafood.
Patrick Hieger
A A

Miami is often considered the unofficial capital of Latin America — with countries like Peru, Argentina, and Cuba widely represented in the Magic City's cuisine and culture — but lesser-known countries such as Chile don’t often get time in the spotlight.

Chile’s national travel and tourism board, ProChile, would like to change that. Next week, October 24 through 26, the inaugural Chile Week USA, held in Miami, will offer free events and conferences to the public to promote investment opportunities, food, wine, culture, and travel in Chile, Argentina’s skinny western neighbor.

Chile Week USA will kick off in Miami Monday, October 24, before heading to New York and Philadelphia  to promote the country’s diverse interests. While here, a panel of delegates led by the country's vice minister of trade, Andres Rebolledo, will host seminars, working lunches, and bilateral meetings in key areas such as agriculture, agri-food, services, and tourism. And though economic and trade interests do have their appeal, Chilean food and wine will take center stage throughout three events open to the public.

Chile's abundant blueberries.EXPAND
Chile's abundant blueberries.
Patrick Hieger

Related Stories

Monday, October 24, ASOEX, Chile’s export authority, will host an informational presentation at the University of Miami titled “Challenges of the Export Industry: Chile’s Fresh Fruit Success Story.” Because of its incredible biodiversity and wide range of climates, Chile has become a world leader in produce exports. The presentation will highlight opportunities available to American importers, distribution companies, and South Florida’s beloved hospitality industry.

Pisco is Chile's national spirit.EXPAND
Pisco is Chile's national spirit.
Patrick Hieger

Tuesday, October 25, beverage lovers can get a taste of two of Chile’s most beloved exports — wine and pisco. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Conrad Hotel, sommelier Daniel Toral will host the Wines of Chile master class and tasting, where guests can learn about wines from Chile’s six growing regions. Later that afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m., a pisco master class will also be held at the Conrad, highlighting the unique qualities of Chile’s national spirit and the differences that separate it from Peruvian pisco.

Not just for food lovers, Chile Week USA will host a broad variety of events over the three days. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Chilean government's website. To sign up for individual seminars or events, visit Eventbrite.

Follow Patrick Hieger on Instagram at @patrickhieger.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pamela's Delicatessen
More Info
More Info

8469 SW 40th St.
Miami, FL 33155

305-225-6365

www.pamelasdelicatessen.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >