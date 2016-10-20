Chile Week USA Brings the Flavors and Culture of Chile to Miami

EXPAND Chile's rich coast offers thousands of types of fresh seafood. Patrick Hieger

Miami is often considered the unofficial capital of Latin America — with countries like Peru, Argentina, and Cuba widely represented in the Magic City's cuisine and culture — but lesser-known countries such as Chile don’t often get time in the spotlight.

Chile’s national travel and tourism board, ProChile, would like to change that. Next week, October 24 through 26, the inaugural Chile Week USA, held in Miami, will offer free events and conferences to the public to promote investment opportunities, food, wine, culture, and travel in Chile, Argentina’s skinny western neighbor.

Chile Week USA will kick off in Miami Monday, October 24, before heading to New York and Philadelphia to promote the country’s diverse interests. While here, a panel of delegates led by the country's vice minister of trade, Andres Rebolledo, will host seminars, working lunches, and bilateral meetings in key areas such as agriculture, agri-food, services, and tourism. And though economic and trade interests do have their appeal, Chilean food and wine will take center stage throughout three events open to the public.

EXPAND Chile's abundant blueberries. Patrick Hieger

Monday, October 24, ASOEX, Chile’s export authority, will host an informational presentation at the University of Miami titled “Challenges of the Export Industry: Chile’s Fresh Fruit Success Story.” Because of its incredible biodiversity and wide range of climates, Chile has become a world leader in produce exports. The presentation will highlight opportunities available to American importers, distribution companies, and South Florida’s beloved hospitality industry.

EXPAND Pisco is Chile's national spirit. Patrick Hieger

Tuesday, October 25, beverage lovers can get a taste of two of Chile’s most beloved exports — wine and pisco. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Conrad Hotel, sommelier Daniel Toral will host the Wines of Chile master class and tasting, where guests can learn about wines from Chile’s six growing regions. Later that afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m., a pisco master class will also be held at the Conrad, highlighting the unique qualities of Chile’s national spirit and the differences that separate it from Peruvian pisco.

Not just for food lovers, Chile Week USA will host a broad variety of events over the three days. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Chilean government's website. To sign up for individual seminars or events, visit Eventbrite.

