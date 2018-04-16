Beat Culture Brewery to Open in Miami

A research scientist, a lawyer, and a brewer are three of the men behind Miami's newest brewery, Beat Culture.

Alan Espino, a scientist and Beat Culture's founder, says the brewery has been in the works for more than five years. It's a project grounded in his appreciation for the biochemistry in the beer-making process.

"I've always been fascinated by the science in making beer," says Alan, who dedicated his senior thesis at Florida International University to understanding the science behind the metabolic activity in a glass of beer. "That fascination turned into a passion for making good beer."

When it opens later this year, Beat Culture will be home to a five-barrel brewhouse, a barrel-aging room, and a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, curated by Junior's Gourmet Burgers founder, Jesus de la Torre, Jr. The menu will go beyond Torre's well-known burgers as he sources ingredients from local farms in order to provide a constantly rotating menu based on seasonality.

"The idea is to be able to source the best ingredients possible and constantly improve our brewing methods to keep our quality standard high," said Durr. "Plus, teaming up with Junior's will allow us to create a unique experience not only in the glass but also on the plate. This will be a fun, dynamic place for craft beer."

Beat Culture founders (left to right) Alan Espino, Dan Espino, and Erik Durr. Photo by Nicole Danna

Head brewer, Erik Durr will be responsible for developing Beat Culture's ever-changing beer and mead lineup. The idea is to offer a rotating selection of styles including different treatments and experimental one-off's. "We like to drink a variety styles, and we want to be able to brew all of them here," said Durr, who is currently experimenting with several recipes for the brewery's opening day lineup that will include everything from a mango saison, imperial stout, and a black lager to a hazy New England-style IPA.

According to Espino, it was also important to pay tribute to the community's past. The new brewery's 8,100-square-foot space was once home to the Eastern Airlines employee lounge in the 1960's. Keeping the basic floor plan intact, a first-floor circular bar feels spacious beneath the building's original pitched wood roof. When complete, it will offer 15 taps pouring exclusive in-house beer, mead, and cider. Nearby, a dedicated barrel-aging room will provide a more intimate setting for seminars, events, and lounging.

"Being Miami natives, we wanted our brewery close to home. We are excited to be located in a space that is historically and architecturally unique, while also being in the middle of the County," said Dan.

For a chance to sample Beat Culture beer before the brewery opens, join the brewer during a special spotlight at Union Beer Store in Little Havana at 7 p.m. on May 3. Tastings are free and the event is open to the public.

Beat Culture. 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; Beatculture.co. Opening summer 2018.

