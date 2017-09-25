Abi Maria, a Cuban-Inspired Cocktail Bar, to Open in Downtown Dadeland

It's been a year since chef Jorgie Ramos opened Barley, an American Brasserie, bringing black truffle burrata cheese, smoked pork belly, and a daily mac 'n' cheese dish to Downtown Dadeland.

Now, Ramos is debuting Abi Maria, a pre-Castro Havana-inspired craft cocktail bar located a few steps away from Barley at Downtown Dadeland. It is expected to open sometime in November.