Abi Maria, a Cuban-Inspired Cocktail Bar, to Open in Downtown Dadeland

It's been a year since chef Jorgie Ramos opened Barley, an American Brasserie, bringing black truffle burrata cheese, smoked pork belly, and a daily mac 'n' cheese dish to Downtown Dadeland.
Now, Ramos is debuting Abi Maria, a pre-Castro Havana-inspired craft cocktail bar located a few steps away from Barley at Downtown Dadeland. It is expected to open sometime in November.
“I’ve been wanting to create a bar concept for a while now,” Ramos says. “After seeing the level of success Barley has achieved at Downtown Dadeland, I knew this area was the prime location for Abi Maria. My goal is to create a unique space for people to come enjoy a cocktail before dinner or a light bite with friends over good conversation."
The 1,000-square-foot space will offer a selection of classic Latin cocktails, frozen drinks like daiquiris, an oyster program, and other small plates. Many of the bar's cocktails will use various rum varieties.
While a definitive menu has yet to be released, expect a refreshing light bites menu similar to what Ramos serves at Barley, like smashed avocado, Korean fried pig ears, and serrano ham and manchego cheese croquetas.
Abi Maria joins a growing roster of forthcoming restaurant openings at Downtown Dadeland, including Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Pubbelly Sushi, and Teriyaki Madness, along with already-opened concepts such as Harry's Pizzeria, Ghee Indian Kitchen, and the Brick.
Abi Maria. 8880 SW 72nd Pl., Miami.
