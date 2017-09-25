 


Abi Maria, a Cuban-Inspired Cocktail Bar, to Open in Downtown DadelandEXPAND
Courtesy of Abi Maria

Abi Maria, a Cuban-Inspired Cocktail Bar, to Open in Downtown Dadeland

Clarissa Buch | September 25, 2017 | 9:00am
It's been a year since chef Jorgie Ramos opened Barley, an American Brasserie, bringing black truffle burrata cheese, smoked pork belly, and a daily mac 'n' cheese dish to Downtown Dadeland.

Now, Ramos is debuting Abi Maria, a pre-Castro Havana-inspired craft cocktail bar located a few steps away from Barley at Downtown Dadeland. It is expected to open sometime in November.

“I’ve been wanting to create a bar concept for a while now,” Ramos says. “After seeing the level of success Barley has achieved at Downtown Dadeland, I knew this area was the prime location for Abi Maria. My goal is to create a unique space for people to come enjoy a cocktail before dinner or a light bite with friends over good conversation."

The 1,000-square-foot space will offer a selection of classic Latin cocktails, frozen drinks like daiquiris, an oyster program, and other small plates. Many of the bar's cocktails will use various rum varieties.

While a definitive menu has yet to be released, expect a refreshing light bites menu similar to what Ramos serves at Barley, like smashed avocado, Korean fried pig ears, and serrano ham and manchego cheese croquetas.

Abi Maria joins a growing roster of forthcoming restaurant openings at Downtown Dadeland, including Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Pubbelly Sushi, and Teriyaki Madness, along with already-opened concepts such as Harry's Pizzeria, Ghee Indian Kitchen, and the Brick.

Abi Maria. 8880 SW 72nd Pl., Miami.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

