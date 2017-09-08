Zoo Miami Moves Animals Indoors Before Hurricane Irma Hits

In 1992, as Hurricane Andrew roared toward Miami, staff at Zoo Miami found an unlikely place to house the zoo's 30 flamingos: the men's bathroom. Ron Magill, then the assistant curator, was walking out the door after helping get the birds situated when he turned around to take one last look. He was struck by the sight.

"I thought, Who would have ever thought these flamingos would be next to urinals looking at themselves in the mirrors?'" recalls Magill, now the zoo's communications director. He grabbed his camera to take a picture, which would become one of the most iconic from the historic storm.