This Video of Jose Fernandez Finding Out He'll Have a Daughter Will Break Your Heart
Miami stopped dead in its tracks today to mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez, one of
Thousands of people have lined the streets to pay their respects. Many are waving Cuban flags and chanting "Jose! Jose! Jose!"
As Miami mourns, a video of Fernandez finding out he'll have a daughter is making rounds online. In the cruelest of twists, Fernandez left behind a girlfriend pregnant with his child. In the clip, Fernandez is presented with a cake — after cutting into it, he notices the icing inside is tinted pink, and his girlfriend tells him he'll be having a girl. Tears well in his eyes as a friend wraps his arms around Fernandez.
"I knew it!" Fernandez
The death of any young person in the prime of his or her life is a tragedy. But what made Fernandez's death so horrifically upsetting wasn't just how immensely talented he was — it was how warm he was with everyone around him. His teammates adored him. His opponents did, too.
Fernandez's little girl will never know her father. But hopefully thanks to this clip, she'll never question how much love he had for her.
