South Miami Vice Mayor Blasts Trump's "Grab 'Em by the Pussy" Audio Outside His Rallies
|
City of South Miami/Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons
South Miami Vice Mayor Bob Welsh does not know what the word "badonkadonk" means. Reached on his cell phone today, Welsh insisted the slang term — which references a woman's large rear end — was a reference to the, ahem, frontal part of a lady's
"'Badonkadonk' is Southern for 'vajayjay,'" Welsh, a sitting politician, explained. "You know that song, 'Honky Tonk Badonkadonk'?'"
When one has that context in hand, Welsh's hilarious hijinks at this week's Florida Trump rallies make a bit more sense. Welsh, long known as among the more entertaining and occasionally offensive politicians in Miami, has driven his tiny Toyota Yaris across Florida this week, chasing Trump to rallies in Lakeland and West Palm Beach.
Welsh has carried a host of signs, the largest of which reads, "Seducing a married woman and grabbin' badonkadonks don't make us great!"
He has also brought along a small speaker system and, for the past two days, blasted out audio of Trump's now-infamous Access Hollywood footage, in which Trump brags about being able to grab women "by the pussy."
These folks are playing the audio of the Trump tape over the speakers outside the Trump rally in Lakeland. pic.twitter.com/OXTxxA4Tdl— DENALI (@timothypmurphy) October 12, 2016
"Today I was screaming, 'Trump’s bringing Tic T
He also says he whipped out a guitar and started singing Tammy Wynette's "Stand by Your Man" as the attendees walked by.
(Welsh is somehow not the weirdest Miamian to turn up at a Florida Trump rally this week. That honor goes to Maurice Woodside, AKA Michael Symonette, AKA "Michael the Black Man," a former member of the murderous Yahweh ben Yahweh cult.)
These weren't Welsh's first Trump protests. He says he attended a few in Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, among others. He says he's never encountered violence, simply people cursing at him. (He says attendees in West Palm were meaner than people in Lakeland.) He travels alone because there isn't enough space for multiple people in his tiny Toyota.
"I can’t get any more signs, barstools, or boomboxes in my Yaris," he says. "This is just a propaganda vehicle for one."
Back home, Welsh is infamous for his antics. He's known as "Bicycle Bob" for riding around South Miami on a blue women's cruiser. His name comes up on phones' caller ID as "Bobnoxious Welsh." Among many hobbies, Welsh wrote an entire song about how much he hates the Turkey Point nuclear power plant.
Typically, Welsh's jokes are good-natured. But his antics have also veered into questionable territory.
To celebrate, Welsh made up some posters with the phrase "Forty acres and a pool!" written under an image of a smiling donkey. The joke was a play on the famous phrase "Forty acres and a mule," which references the reparations the U.S. government promised slaves freed after the Civil War. Congress has never offered black people reparations for slavery, thus making the phrase offensive for many black Americans.
But Welsh's politics lean squarely left this election cycle. In fact, he says he's now floored that more people aren't outside protesting Trump's rallies alongside him.
"Why isn't everybody else out there with me?" he says. "I would have rather seen it like another McCain versus Obama, something civil. But now you got this guy who's a sexual predator."
Protestor takes aim at Trump w/sign below,Trump supporter walks by & yells at him "u never grabbed a p--sy before?!" pic.twitter.com/A4w0ePrxw4— Laura Figueroa (@Laura_Figueroa) October 13, 2016
He says that before Trump's Access Hollywood audio leaked, he was driving around with a sign that sarcastically read, "Deporting farm workers cures obesity."
"Half flipped me off, and half gave me a thumbs-up," he says. "Half were too stupid to see it was an anti-Trump sign. Here's my big quote: '0.2 percent of his supporters are deplorable, but 49.8 percent are trailer trash.'"
As such, he encourages others to join him as the election cycle wears down. He says he'll post outside Mike Pence's appearance at Miami's DoubleTree Hilton tomorrow night.
"I’m seeing if I can get my 200-watt sound system," he says.
