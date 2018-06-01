This Season Is Ryan Tannehill's Last Chance in Miami

If you spent seven years doing only one job, you and your co-workers would probably know by now if you were any good at it. Other people have gone from high-school students to doctors in less time.

And if you'd been paid $50 million for doing your job only 77 times, you'd presumably be pretty damn good at that work. At the very least, you should have a ton of five-star reviews on Yelp.

Yet somehow for Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the jury is still out on whether he's good or bad. Even U.S. presidents are capped out at eight years because everyone pretty much agrees that's enough. If Tannehill were in the White House, he would be on his way out, and no one would have any idea as to what the hell just happened.