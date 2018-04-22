Here Are Some Terrifying Quotes From Marco Rubio's Crazy Conservative New Chief of Staff

Michael A. Needham has been described in various news profiles over the years as "too conservative" for GOP stalwarts like former House Speaker John Boehner; as the Republican Party's "loathed ideological commissar," and as "a huge asshole." For years, Needham chaired the Heritage Action Fund, the lobbying wing of the ultraconservative, billionaire-funded Heritage Foundation. Needham's lobbying group has done more than nearly any other group in Washington to turn the GOP into a group of outright libertarian nutballs — if you're wondering why seemingly "moderate" Republicans over the years have become hell-bent on cutting people's health insurance packages, chopping away bank regulations, and quoting Ayn Rand all over the place, it's partly because Heritage Action attacks any Republicans that stray from that party line.

Well, Needham left Heritage this week to become Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's new chief of staff. This should worry Floridians. For what it's worth, Marco already is a staunch conservative, but he manages to paint himself as a "moderate" in certain corners of the mainstream press and reporters keep falling for it — his voting record be damned. Needham's appointment should kill any final ideas that Rubio is anything but a hard-right ideologue. Much like Paul Ryan, Needham is an outright radical working solely to protect the rich from getting taxed, but disguises his views with slick interviews. Here are a few quotes that should shatter that illusion for people:

1. "The future Tea Party rabble-rouser grew up on the Upper East Side. He attended Collegiate, a prestigious New York prep school, then Williams. As a political science major and, eventually, the editor of the college newspaper, Needham loved to provoke his liberal classmates, arguing that Social Security was unnecessary and that the minimum wage hurt the working poor."



This quote from Julia Ioffe's 2013 profile on Needham for the New Republic, displays Needham's far-right fanaticism in a nutshell: He grew up rich and utterly insulated from hardship, and spends his days arguing that social-safety-net programs that he's never had to use are somehow hurting people he's likely never spent time with.