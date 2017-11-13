Huge Brawl at University of Miami-Notre Dame Game Caught on Film

Perhaps don't name your football team after a drunk ethnic stereotype hell-bent on violence. Notre Dame's staggeringly drunk leprechaun mascot doesn't seem to encourage great behavior. After the University of Miami Hurricanes laid a 41-8 beatdown on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday, two drunk-looking Irish fans decided to take on an even bigger task than challenging the Canes on the field: punching their way out of a stadium packed with 66,000 extremely happy and intoxicated UM fans.

Thankfully, a college kid with a seemingly new iPhone (thanks to Apple, college kids can now film fight videos in beautiful, 60-frames-per-second HD) caught the battle on video. Two stocky-looking Notre Dame fans square up against what looks to be an endless sea of orange-clad bodies. The two hapless fans jaw back and forth with the UM kids for a few seconds — until a Canes fan dumps a beer on one of the Notre Dame kids.

In response, the Fighting Irish commence to brawlin'. One of the Notre Dame fans throws a haymaker at a UM student, seemingly unworried he'll then need to bludgeon his way through 30,000 other people, Dynasty Warriors-style. And because this is 2017, it seems nearly every Miami bro involved in the fight is wearing a "Turnover Chain" T-shirt: