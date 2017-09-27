MLB Approves Miami Marlins Sale to Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman

If you've been saving a particularly nice bottle of bubbly for the day when Jeffrey Loria's fat, greedy face finally leaves Miami baseball fans to suffer in peace, today's the day to pop the cork. Major League Baseball's owners have unanimously approved the sale of the team to a group lead by investor Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.

MLB has confirmed the owners signed off on the $1.2 billion sale, which will make Loria extremely rich thanks in large part to the hundreds of millions he siphoned away from taxpayers for his routinely deserted baseball stadium in Little Havana.

"I wish the best to Jeffrey Loria and David Samson,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, with a sentiment certainly not shared by Miamians. "I congratulate Mr. Sherman on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Marlins and look forward to Mr. Jeter’s ownership and CEO role following his extraordinary career as a player."