Miami Man Charged With Murdering Wife, Hiding Her Body in a Box, and Dumping It in a Canal

This past April 23, Maribel Torres' father called Miami-Dade County Police to say he hadn't heard from his daughter in months. He suspected that her husband, 36-year-old Jimmy Torres, might be involved in her disappearance.
Police interviewed Jimmy Torres, who claimed the last time he'd seen his wife was December 2017, when she admitted she'd gotten pregnant by another man, packed her bags, and left. Soon, though, Torres said he wouldn't utter another word about the incident unless his lawyer was present.
A missing-persons flyer says his wife was last seen near NW 62nd Court and 173rd Lane near Miami Lakes.
Miami-Dade Police say Jimmy Torres relayed a different version of events to a friend, who came forward to tell cops the entire tale. The witness said that Torres and his wife had gotten into a fight and that he ended the incident by grabbing a "metal rod" and clubbing the 33-year-old in the head. As she lay on the ground bleeding, the witness said, Torres "dragged her out of the residence to the backyard" and stuffed her body inside a box.
From there, the witness told MDPD that Jimmy Torres drove the box to a secluded canal in Dania Beach where he liked to hang out and sit by the water. The witness said Torres dumped the box in the canal and drove off.
Later yesterday, MDPD investigators arrived at the location (1501 Old Griffin Rd.) and soon discovered a box. Inside were decomposing human remains. Detectives quickly sent the box to the Broward County Medical Examiner's office for examination.
Miami-Dade Police found Jimmy Torres at 4:35 p.m. yesterday at the corner of SW 112th Avenue and South Dixie Highway, just outside the Target in Cutler Bay. He's been charged with second-degree murder.
