Miami Man Charged With Murdering Wife, Hiding Her Body in a Box, and Dumping It in a Canal

This past April 23, Maribel Torres' father called Miami-Dade County Police to say he hadn't heard from his daughter in months. He suspected that her husband, 36-year-old Jimmy Torres, might be involved in her disappearance.

Police interviewed Jimmy Torres, who claimed the last time he'd seen his wife was December 2017, when she admitted she'd gotten pregnant by another man, packed her bags, and left. Soon, though, Torres said he wouldn't utter another word about the incident unless his lawyer was present.