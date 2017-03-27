menu

Miami Beach Police Department Buys Two Drones for $17,000

Monday, March 27, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Brittany Shammas
In 2010, Miami-Dade County Police became the first law-enforcement department in the nation to buy a drone. The department's $50,000, military-grade flying robot was paid for with a U.S. Department of Justice grant. But while buying an expensive drone is easy enough, figuring out how to legally fly what is basically a garbage can full of privacy-invading cameras is hard to do. So MDPD's drone has sat virtually unused since 2011.

That fact did not deter Miami Beach Police from recently buying two drones for itself for $17,000.

City Manager Jimmy Morales announced the robo-buy in a letter to the City Commission last week, stating that the department felt it needed a drone in order to monitor "life-threatening" situations in the Beach's high-rise buildings. If a crazed person with a gun is barricaded inside a 34th-floor apartment, a drone could, theoretically, be used to get a good look at the situation.

"In a city of high-rise buildings and open space, there are circumstances in which it will be critical for the police department to have [Unmanned Aircraft Systems'] flight and camera capability to see into areas where a threat exists (e.g., a gunman or a hostage-taker in a high-rise apartment) or to look for a lost child or missing person in a park or on a beach," Morales wrote on March 15.

MBPD spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said Friday he could not immediately list the exact make or model of the drones Miami Beach bought. One of the drones will be the model used in the field, and one is a training unit. The letter to commission says that the department has been working for two years to finally buy a drone.

But the city manager also included MBPD's full policy statement on when, where, and why officers are allowed to use the hovering robot. MBPD won't be allowed to deploy the drones unless "swift action is needed to prevent imminent danger to life or property." So the department can't fly the bots over any crowd it pleases. But once the cops determine there's an "imminent" threat afoot, they'll be legally allowed to use the drones to get a bird's-eye view of crime scenes or to fly around during search-and-rescue operations.

The policy also authorize more vague usage for "tactical deployment" in "emergency situations" when there's "imminent danger." Likewise, the drones can be used for "visual perspective" purposes for crowd control or traffic direction in emergency situations, too.

When MDPD bought its drone in 2010, lawmakers and local residents feared that cops would be flying tiny cameras next to every county window. But that reality hasn't come to pass, thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration. Both Dade and Beach PD can only fly their drones according to FAA procedure — which says drones must be flown lower than 400 feet, away from people, and in the operator's constant sight.

But regardless of the FAA rules, any police drone program deserves a healthy dose of scrutiny. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also bought some new drones — but after that same department was caught in 2012 spying on Compton residents using a small plane, the LA Times warned its cops not to abuse their surveillance tools yet again.

Jerry Iannelli
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he developed a reputation for pestering college officials until they cursed at him. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

