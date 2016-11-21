Miami Beach Is Auctioning Off Some Sweet Old Lifeguard Stands for $200

EXPAND The lifeguard stand on 24th Street. Courtesy of City of Miami Beach

Attention, yard-owning Miamians: For a few hundred bucks, you can spend every weekend until you die drinking beer from the porch of a reclaimed Miami Beach lifeguard stand. If you don't think that sounds cool, you should probably leave South Florida immediately.

The city has put three old stands up for auction at the website publicsurplus.com. (Search "lifeguard" on the site to find them.) Two boxy ones — one is yellow and orange, and the other is blue, yellow, and white — are in "fair" condition. The third, green one is apparently in "poor" shape.

The stands have been up for auction since November 9, but they mostly haven't been bid on: Two stands are still going for just $200, while the most expensive one as of Friday was selling for a cool $250. The auctions end at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Unlike the drab boxes that pass for lifeguard stands on other beaches, such as those on the Jersey Shore, Miami Beach's lifeguard stands are famously well-designed, colorful, art-deco-inspired, and huge. They typically come with doors and windows.

There is one big disclaimer to those low auction prices: You'll have to ship the thing yourself if you win the bid.

Want to own a piece of Miami Beach history? We're auctioning off old lifeguard towers! https://t.co/yTL4rjurs8 - use keyword Lifeguard pic.twitter.com/IpzNtRnmgh — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) November 16, 2016

