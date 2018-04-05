Parkland Students Are Trolling Their New Clear Backpacks With Memes and Live Fish

Time and time again, the teenage survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have proven that they are excellent at social media clapbacks. So it should come as no surprise that they're flooding the web with images of their new mandatory clear backpacks stuffed full of tampons, memes and even live fish.

The teens have been pretty clear about their feelings on the bags, which Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie began requiring this week as a safety measure: They think they're stupid invasions of privacy that won't protect anyone.

"They're just an illusion of security," senior Kyra Parrow wrote on Twitter.

By Tuesday, a day after the rule went into effect, an Instagram account had sprung up to showcase the best of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High's "clear backpack clapbacks." It had around 3,000 followers and 50 posts one day later, including photos of backpacks filled with condoms, bras, a pineapple (?) and messages like, "Clear backpacks are stupid," "This backpack is probably worth more than my life," and "We need real change."

The clear winner of the backpack trolls is one buccaneering student who managed to turn his backpack into an actual aquarium for live fish:

Other teens used their bags to show off their impressive meme skills. “Ravioli ravioli" and the galaxy brain are both used to fine effect:

One student's backpack called out the Broward Sheriff's Office for its response to the shooting:

Another wrote "crisis actor" in bold lettering, mocking the conspiracy theories propagated by InfoWars, some members of the far right and a since-fired aide to Republican state rep Shawn Harrison:

The force behind the Instagram page is A.J Cardenas, a Florida International University freshman who is friends with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He tells New Times that he and some of those friends came up with the idea of creating the account to poke fun at the backpack rule, which he called a band-aid instead of a real solution.

"Of course were taking shots at it, making jokes and all that, because we can't really take clear book bags seriously," Cardenas says.

Out of all the submissions he's gotten so far, he says his favorite is the backpack full of fish. While he had posted a day earlier that converting a backpack into an aquarium was the "only real thing u can do," he says it's "insane that he actually did it!"

But Cardenas says that behind all the jokes and memes lies a serious point.

"I guess that's just one of the characteristics of students: we can add a little bit of snarky humor to all of this, but the message is 'Listen, let's get real,'" he says.

