Lawsuit: MDPD Cops Out for Revenge Beat Up Wrong Guy
|
Miami-Dade County Police Department
The Miami-Dade Police handbook presumably does not authorize random joyrides to commit revenge beatings. In fact, that's an idea so boneheaded it sounds like a technique Tammany Hall cops used during the 1863 New York City draft riots.
But according to a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, a group of Miami-Dade County Police officers tried to locate a random guy who drove too close to a cop car in 2013, found the wrong dude instead, and succeeded in beating that man to a pulp and sending him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
According to the suit, Miamian Kelsie
The cops, Officers Lazaro Torres and Estrella Brutto, ordered
Then,
"While on the ground and handcuffed, the officers proceeded to kick him about his person while yelling expletive language such as 'asshole,'" the suit says. For some reason, a second, unmarked cop car arrived; the suit says that officer ran up to
It turns out the officers were trying to hunt down someone who'd nearly hit them while driving. But
"Even if the Plaintiff had almost hit the officers with his car, their use of force... was unjustified and illegal," the suit says.
Representatives for Miami-Dade Police did not respond to New Times' request for comment. The department typically does not comment on pending litigation.
It's been a bad few months of PR for the county cops: In the past six months, MDPD cops have been filmed dropping a legless woman on the ground, sued for dumping a blind man on an unlit road, and tied up in a strange investigation after North Miami Beach officers shot a 20-year-old suspect and then dawdled for days to release information about the shooting.
Regardless, this week's suit says the cops kept hitting
But for some reason, the suit says the cops arrested her too — and threw her by her neck into a police cruiser.
Instead of calling medical support to attend to a bloodied
The county State Attorney's Office eventually dropped its charges against
Now that his injuries have healed,
