GoPro Video Shows Why Biking in Miami Could Kill You
Biking through any major city is dangerous. But biking through Miami every day can be straight-up suicidal.
On study found that Miami is the fourth-most-dangerous city in America to commute on two wheels — behind Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando, three other Florida cities. Miami's roads aren't just crowded and poorly protected — they're also full
Need further proof? One Miami Reddit user
In the five-minute clip,
At 1:20 into the video, he's nearly backed into. At 2:00, he almost gets sandwiched between fenders trying to weave through a gridlocked, two-lane intersection. He barely avoids getting nailed at the 2:20, 3:00, 3:35, and 4:00 minute-marks.
For frequent bikers, each of those near-misses likely triggers a small heart attack. But the video shows that Miami drivers weren't just careless on the road — they were also mean. Drivers honked at him, taunted him, and zoomed around him, managing to unite motorists of all nationalities and backgrounds in the singular act of harassing people who don't have cars. One car even beeps at him twice on the same road.
In case the tiny incidents seem harmless, New Times reported in a June feature story that cycling fatalities are actually increasing in Miami, despite the county's best efforts to stop them. Multiple city governments have installed bike lanes and launched bike-safety public-service campaigns, only to reap almost no reward: Bike fatalities jumped 260 percent from 2012 to 2014, and injuries are up 34 percent. Some riders told New Times they were giving up biking entirely, out of fear for their own personal safety.
"In Miami, you have to ride aggressively in order to make yourself seen," Karim
And, if that all wasn't enough, at the 1:25
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Womens Basketball
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 5:30pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Mens Basketball
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 7:30pm
-
WWE Live Holiday Tour
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 7:30pm
-
Capital One Orange Bowl
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!