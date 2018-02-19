After Parkland, BSO Wants to Detain More People for Social Media Posts

One day after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 people in Parkland, Florida, last Wednesday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel ended a news conference by proposing an idea that is sure to trouble free-speech and civil-liberty activists: He called for lawmakers in D.C. and Tallahassee to pass laws letting cops detain civilians just for posting "questionable" things on social media , including photographs of knives or vague comments about admiring serial killers, even if the people writing the posts aren't actually threatening anyone.

Scott asked for the power to arrest civilians if police "see something on social media, if they see graphic pictures of rifles and blood and gore and guns and bombs, if they see something, horrific language, if they see a person talking about ‘I want to grow up to be a serial killer.'"

Importantly, even before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, there was already ample evidence to detain Cruz. He had been repeatedly reported to the FBI, which failed to figure out who ran the "Nikolas Cruz" YouTube account that threatened to shoot up a school last September. And last week, the FBI admitted it had failed to act on a phone tip it had received January 5 warning that Cruz owned guns and wanted to commit a mass shooting . BuzzFeed News last weekend obtained private Instagram chat messages that Cruz sent, where he sent other students photos of his gun collection and said that he was "going to watch you bleed."