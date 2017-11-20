How Nick León Became One of Miami's Most Exciting Producers

Sitting in a booth at the Anderson, Nick León sounds slightly timid and unsure when talking about himself. It's not unexpected. The 24-year-old hasn't exactly had much practice touting his work to the media. He's definitely confident about the work he produces but still blushes at compliments.

Asked if he was always musically inclined, he says, "That's what my family tells me," adding he used to bang on household items and take instruments apart.

Born in Oakland, California, to Colombian parents, León moved with his family to Fort Lauderdale when he was 3. Growing up, he played guitar and piano but quit when a teacher told him he would never be a musician because he couldn't read sheet music. Instead, when he was 12, he borrowed the music-editing software FruityLoops from his older brother and started his career as a bedroom producer.