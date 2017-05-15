menu

Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing His Damn Tour to Miami

Phoenix Launched Its 2017 Tour With A Massive Mirror and Crowdsurfing


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing His Damn Tour to Miami

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 10:38 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud 2017.EXPAND
Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud 2017.
Photo by Alex Markow
A A

If you missed Kendrick Lamar's epic Rolling Loud set earlier this month, you're in luck. The rapper has extended his Damn tour, opting to finish the packed two-month schedule at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

Lamar will return to downtown Miami for a Saturday-night show September 2. YG and D.R.A.M. are the scheduled openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, May 20.

Lamar has been no stranger to Miami in the past year. His highly anticipated Rolling Loud performance lived up to the hype, blending hits such as "King Kunta" and "Alright" with earlier fan favorites like "Collard Greens." In December, Lamar helped christen the new Faena Dome during Art Basel, using the space's video capabilities to perform against a backdrop of clips of George W. Bush and Bill O'Reilly.

Between December and now, Lamar's stardom has reached new heights, largely owed to the perfection of Damn, the album he released last month. Featuring collaborations with U2 and Rihanna, Damn announced Lamar as the new king of hip-hop, disappointing exactly no one — a feat that's even more impressive considering the amount of buzz he'd already generated with earlier albums To Pimp a Butterfly and Untitled Unmastered, as well as provocative performances at the Grammys.

This fall, the king will return to town. Check out the rest of his tour dates:

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena

Friday, July 14, 2017
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center

Saturday, July 15, 2017
Houston, TX
Toyota Center

Monday, July 17, 2017
Duluth, GA
Infinite Energy Arena

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center

Friday, July 21, 2017
Washington, D.C.  
Verizon Center

Saturday, July 22, 2017
Boston, MA
TD Garden

Related Stories

Sunday, July 23, 2017
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center

Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Auburn Hills, MI
The Palace of Auburn Hills

Thursday, July 27, 2017
Chicago, IL
United Center

Saturday, July 29, 2017
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Seattle, WA
Tacoma Dome

Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena

Friday, August 04, 2017
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena

Saturday, August 05, 2017
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, August 06, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center

Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center

Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center

Newly announced dates:
Friday, August 11, 2017
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center

Saturday, August 12, 2017
San Jose, CA
SAP Center

Sunday, August 13, 2017
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center

Friday, August 18, 2017
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, August 19, 2017
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, August 20, 2017
Chicago, IL
United Center

Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre

Thursday, August 24, 2017
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre

Friday, August 25, 2017
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center

Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 1, 2017
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena

Saturday, September 2, 2017
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18. General sale begins Saturday, May 20.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
American Airlines Arena
More Info
More Info

601 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33131

786-777-1000

www.aaarena.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >