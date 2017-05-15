Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing His Damn Tour to Miami
|
Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud 2017.
Photo by Alex Markow
If you missed Kendrick Lamar's epic Rolling Loud set earlier this month, you're in luck. The rapper has extended his Damn tour, opting to finish the packed two-month schedule at Miami's American Airlines Arena.
Lamar will return to downtown Miami for a Saturday-night show September 2. YG and D.R.A.M. are the scheduled openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, May 20.
Lamar has been no stranger to Miami in the past year. His highly anticipated Rolling Loud performance lived up to the hype, blending hits such as "King Kunta" and "Alright" with earlier fan favorites like "Collard Greens." In December, Lamar helped christen the new Faena Dome during Art Basel, using the space's video capabilities to perform against a backdrop of clips of George W. Bush and Bill O'Reilly.
Between December and now, Lamar's stardom has reached new heights, largely owed to the perfection of Damn, the album he released last month. Featuring collaborations with U2 and Rihanna, Damn announced Lamar as the new king of hip-hop, disappointing exactly no one — a feat that's even more impressive considering the amount of buzz he'd already generated with earlier albums To Pimp a Butterfly and Untitled Unmastered, as well as provocative performances at the Grammys.
This fall, the king will return to town. Check out the rest of his tour dates:
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
Friday, July 14, 2017
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Monday, July 17, 2017
Duluth, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Friday, July 21, 2017
Washington, D.C.
Verizon Center
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Auburn Hills, MI
The Palace of Auburn Hills
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Chicago, IL
United Center
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Seattle, WA
Tacoma Dome
Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
Friday, August 04, 2017
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
Saturday, August 05, 2017
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
Sunday, August 06, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
Newly announced dates:
Friday, August 11, 2017
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Saturday, August 12, 2017
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
Friday, August 18, 2017
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, August 19, 2017
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Chicago, IL
United Center
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
Friday, August 25, 2017
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Friday, September 1, 2017
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Saturday, September 2, 2017
Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18. General sale begins Saturday, May 20.
