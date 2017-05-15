Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing His Damn Tour to Miami

EXPAND Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud 2017. Photo by Alex Markow

If you missed Kendrick Lamar's epic Rolling Loud set earlier this month, you're in luck. The rapper has extended his Damn tour, opting to finish the packed two-month schedule at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

Lamar will return to downtown Miami for a Saturday-night show September 2. YG and D.R.A.M. are the scheduled openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, May 20.

Lamar has been no stranger to Miami in the past year. His highly anticipated Rolling Loud performance lived up to the hype, blending hits such as "King Kunta" and "Alright" with earlier fan favorites like "Collard Greens." In December, Lamar helped christen the new Faena Dome during Art Basel, using the space's video capabilities to perform against a backdrop of clips of George W. Bush and Bill O'Reilly.

Between December and now, Lamar's stardom has reached new heights, largely owed to the perfection of Damn, the album he released last month. Featuring collaborations with U2 and Rihanna, Damn announced Lamar as the new king of hip-hop, disappointing exactly no one — a feat that's even more impressive considering the amount of buzz he'd already generated with earlier albums To Pimp a Butterfly and Untitled Unmastered, as well as provocative performances at the Grammys.

This fall, the king will return to town. Check out the rest of his tour dates:

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Friday, July 14, 2017

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Monday, July 17, 2017

Duluth, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Friday, July 21, 2017

Washington, D.C.

Verizon Center

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Auburn Hills, MI

The Palace of Auburn Hills

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Chicago, IL

United Center

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Seattle, WA

Tacoma Dome

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

Friday, August 04, 2017

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Saturday, August 05, 2017

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, August 06, 2017

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

Tuesday, August 08, 2017

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

Newly announced dates:

Friday, August 11, 2017

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Saturday, August 12, 2017

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Friday, August 18, 2017

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, August 19, 2017

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Chicago, IL

United Center

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Friday, August 25, 2017

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 1, 2017

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Saturday, September 2, 2017

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18. General sale begins Saturday, May 20.

