Kendrick Lamar Gave Miami a Preview of His Damn Tour at Rolling Loud 2017

EXPAND Kendrick Lamar performs at Rolling Loud. Photo by Alex Markow

A little more than a week ago, Kendrick Lamar fans were shocked to learn the TDE rapper didn’t include South Florida in his upcoming Damn tour with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. which kicks off in July. Relief from this grief came Saturday night at Rolllng Loud. The Compton lyricist made sure to deliver the most real set he’s ever done in Miami for all his fans.

Before the “Humble” rapper hit the stage, the audience was overcrowded with eager concert-goers who came to see Kendrick close out day two of the hip-hop music festival. It was 10:13 p.m., and the sea of people posted up at the Postmates Stage was growing bigger and antsier by the minute. The headlining act was originally scheduled to begin his set promptly at 10 p.m., but ended up hitting the stage by 10:20. Not one soul complained about his tardiness once he began his set.

Kendrick’s set displayed all of the elements of classic K Dot when he performed songs like “King Kunta” off his To Pimp a Butterfly album. With the help of his live band, Kendrick was also able to bring other memorable songs like "Levitate” and his verse on "Goosebumps” minus Travis Scott. At one point, he surveyed the crowd to feed off the energy. Once he knew the crowd was ready, Kendrick really started taking it back when he dropped "Collard Greens."

EXPAND Photo by Alex Markow

Roars echoed around downtown Miami as the intro to "Swimming Pools" began. Instrumentals banged off the sides of every building surrounding Bayfront Park with fans reciting every lyric as if it were the Pledge of Allegiance. This grew strong enough to slightly overpower the tunes. But he blessed the masses with his "Backseat Freestyle" and "Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe" before busting out "Money Trees." He got the entire stage and everyone around it seeing nothing but green and white.

Kendrick gave us a warm-up version of what we can expect to see on his Damn tour. After kicking off his set right with an intense rendition of “DNA,” the voice of Kid Capri helped him move on to other uplifting records like “Element.” “God” also kept everyone’s hands in the air. There were no unique set-ups on stage, nor were there back-up dancers to help get his point across. In fact, it seems Kendrick may have decided to cut back on creating messages between the lines of his grand performances — the sort he delivered at the 2017 Grammys or in his viral showdown at Coachella. He might be saving them all for his summer tour. Yet that didn’t stop him from going as hard as humanly possible on each song he performed.

During his set last night, Kendrick Lamar truly channeled Kung Fu Kenny. He stuck to real rap for his debut performance at Rolling Loud. He kicked ass with all of his classic hits like “I” and “Alright” while remaining “humble.”

If we thought he killed it at Rolling Loud, then just imagine what his Damn tour will be like. But we will have to travel to see it.

