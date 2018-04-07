The '90s Live On With TLC, But Don't Call Them A Nostalgia Act

The women of TLC have made a twenty-five year musical career out of keeping it all the way real with fans on the topics of love, sex, friendships, and money. So when Chilli and T-Boz, the two surviving members of the trailblazing '90s girl group, made their way to the Main Stage at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair last night, they let their audience know that they knew what they were dealing with.

"Some of ya'll go way back with us," said the gravelly-voiced T-Boz, referencing their 2017 bop "Way Back" and adding, "some of ya'll learned along the way, and some of ya'll forgot and came back. We forgive you."

'90s nostalgia is big business in 2018, from alternative rock cruises to tours featuring the era's biggest girl groups and boy bands. As one of the most successful pop acts of the decade, TLC have not been opposed to joining in on the trend in the recent past. The pair shared top billing with New Kids on the Block on the Main Event tour in 2015, and they headlined last year's I Love the '90s: The Party Continues Tour in the U.S. and Canada.