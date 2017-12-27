Vanity Projects Brings Artisan Nails to Design District

Miami is an overdressed city. Haters (and sexists) might see this as part of the city's stereotyped superficiality. But Vanity Projects founder Rita Pinto sees it differently: Miamians just like to treat ourselves like art. Our nails are no exception.

Vanity Projects isn't your average nail salon. While they specialize in luxury gel manicures with carefully curated as well as custom nail art from celebrated nail artists, they offer a wide range of services at varying price points, like traditional one-color lacquer manicures and pedicures and a weekly discounted gel art special.

Now you can find the high-art nail salon at their new location at Paradise Plaza in the Design District. Since they first opened in Little River in 2015, the salon has garnered a reliable and eclectic clientele. They'll likely follow the salon to its new location in the Design District, which Pinto says will put her business closer to designer shoppers wanting a high-end manicure to match their high-end purchases. Pinto took the risk to relocate to better align her vision for the salon with Miami's booming art and design industries at its center.

“I was very excited to be positioned so close to not only to luxury brand businesses, but more importantly, to the ICA,” says Pinto, recalling Design District developer Craig Robins' proposition to move. Pinto hopes to collaborate with the newly-opened Institute of Contemporary Art in the future through potential talks, classes, and visits.

Pinto founded Vanity Projects in New York City in 2013, after a post-recession career shift from the world of high art. She had previously been an independent curator of exhibitions in New York, London, Greece, Italy, and more, until the fall of Lehman Brothers and the stock market crash made that career path untenable, she says. She set her sights on a niche business venture with an artistic and curatorial angle. Since then, Vanity Projects has quickly become a forerunner in the booming nail art industry.

Although the Miami franchise is Vanity Projects' second location, Pinto says it's "almost our hub now" since she chose to relocate to Miami with it in 2015. That decision stemmed from five years of participating in Art Basel nail art pop-ups, where they became acquainted with mega-talented nail artists that now comprise their core team here.

"I only knew Miami in this sort of Art Basel stratosphere," Pinto confesses. “It’s a beautiful place…the artists — the talent — were what drew me, and the space and place was what kept me here."

Courtesy of Vanity Projects

In addition to housing a crew of professional nail artists, Pinto also hosts a residency program for celebrated nail artists from around the world. "We're very committed to creating a dialogue within the cultural community here, so I took the art world concept of an artist-in-residency program and turned it into a nail-artist in residency program," says Pinto.

The salon features video art programming as well, most recently collaborating with Daata Editions, a British online art platform that commissions video and sound art from artists worldwide. While you get your nails done, you can take in these sounds and visuals on a 60-inch flat-screen television.

“I think the context [of the Design District] elevates the platform for what we do," says Pinto on her brand's shift closer to the world of high art. “We’re with like-minded neighbors; I’m looking outside of my window and I see an Ernst Fischer sculpture, and that feeds me."

Their new location is the icing on the top of Vanity Projects' move to Miami. “It’s definitely not South Beach, and that’s what I tell everyone I know who doesn’t live here," says Pinto. "It’s so much more.”

Miami is laid-back and high-key all at once, and the same goes for its fashion and art scenes. Pinto laughs about the irony of the popularity of Gucci pattern nails at the salon when the store is right next to the Gucci store. “That’s the joy of living in this town," says Pinto. "It makes you not so uptight.”

At the end of the day, it's all about the nails and their endless Instagrammability. (Make sure to follow the #VPGelSpecial tag for the weekly gel special).

"The girls do masterpieces on your nails. It’s so beautiful to watch," says Pinto. "For me, nothing’s changed from the beginning — I’m still excited about the nails, every time.”

