The Best Fashion Events During Art Basel Miami Beach 2016

From the exhibit "A Queen Within Adorned Archetypes." Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects

Art Basel Miami Beach is one of the most anticipated events in the art world, but oftentimes the fashion at the fair takes center stage. Being street-style-ready is often as crucial as touring Basel's satellite fairs and cruising the museums, and visiting style mavens come prepared. But they also come ready to be inspired: The most committed of fashionistas take it one step further, carving time out of their busy Miami Art Week schedules to scour shows centered on what they love most.

The relationship between art and fashion will be on full display during this year's Art Week. From viewing a Miami City Ballet costume exhibition to taking in a fashion-meets-performance-art presentation by local artist Belaxis Buil, you can count on getting your fashion fix. Spending time around such fascinating artistic beauty is bound to translate to your wardrobe, so be sure to check out these fashion-inspired events during Miami Art Week 2016.

Cosa Rica at the Congress Hotel South Beach

Merging philanthropy with fashion and performance art, Art for Progress will present Cosa Rica, a provocative installation depicting issues of identity and reconciliation in the Cuban-American subconscious. Art for Progress, a New York-based nonprofit committed to celebrating diversity in the arts, chose to focus on the Cuba/South Florida dichotomy in a series of presentations during Miami Art Week. In Cosa Rica, local artist/designer Belaxis Buil, whose multimedia, performance-based work has been shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami and the Little Haiti Cultural Center, will present original ready-to-wear designs inspired by her Cuban heritage. The evening will also welcome performances by local artists Willie Avedano , Dino Felipe, and Orestes de la Paz, along with a dance theater performance by Hellktrick Danse Theater.

1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Saturday, December 3, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased here.

EXPAND Courtesy of Narciso Rodriguez

"Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" at the Frost Museum of Art

One of the season's most anticipated exhibitions will be a bit of a hike to get to, but totally worth the peep. "Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" will be on through Miami Art Week. Featuring a curated selection of the celebrated Cuban-American designer's ready-to-wear garments and accessories juxtaposed with some of the Frost Museum's permanent collection works, "An Exercise in Minimalism" was curated by Frost Museum curator Klaudio Rodriguez in partnership with ELLE Creative Director Alex Gonzalez. The exhibition, which opened in October and will close just after the new year, focuses on the timeless aspect of Rodriguez's designs, his vision for dressing women, and the daily inspirations that drive his work. By choosing to exhibit the pieces alongside established Cuban artists, the Frost Museum is hoping to trace the parallels between Rodriguez and many of his visual arts peers.

Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism at the Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Visit frost.fiu.edu.

"Zenith: Fusing Art and Fashion" at Lou La Vie Gallery

Luxury cars, high end fashion and art will collide during Miami Art Week. Currently showing at downtown Miami gallery Lou La Vie, "Zenith: Fusing Art and Fashion" is purposely showcasing international emerging designers as a way of assisting these talented artists to break into the Miami market . Ibiza designer Carla Cid de Diego Madrid, who grew up among artists in her native Spain, has curated a selection of her whimsical, art-inspired line for the gallery along with a selection of some of her favorite international designers. Madrid, who partnered with Greek-British architect and designer Jonathan Fakinos to launch her island-inspired line, says she paired different cultural aesthetics for this one-of-a-kind exhibition. Turning both to artists and designers, Madrid's Zenith exhibition will include works by designers Rey Rey Shoes of Denmark, the UK's Akua Asante, and The Middle Brand from Spain.

Lou la Vie gallery, 1444 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit loulavie.com

SIWYxLULU LABORATORIUM

Luxury denim brand Siwy will make its Miami Art Week debut in collaboration with Lulu Laboratorium, a fashion-meets-art lifestyle brand based in Miami Beach. The pair's first-ever collab will host a series of events throughout Miami Art Week, featuring artists like Lola Blu, Lobyn Hamilton, AP Collection and Domingo Zapata, who will paint their works on a Siwy limited edition collector's jacket on display during the weekend's events. On Thursday, December 1, SIWY X LULU LABORATORIUM will kick off Miami Art Week featuring each artist-designed jacket on display. The event will close on December 4 with a live painting demonstration by Lola Blu. Lulu Laboratorium, a brand that celebrates art's pivotal role in fashion design, is often one of the most sought-after fashion destinations during ABMB.

SIWYxLULU LABORATORIUM at Lulu Laboratorium, 173 NW 23rd Street, Miami. December 1 through 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., December 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with live painting demonstration by Lola Blu.

Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects

"A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes" at Art Seen Cultural Center

It wouldn't be Art Basel without bustling tulle skirts and over-the-top adornments. "A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes" will sate the Art Basel crowd's lust for high-end design, presenting riveting works by designers like Alexander McQueen and Comme des Garcons in a Wynwood warehouse setting. Curated by Musea, an international collective known for boundary-pushing fashion exhibitions, "A Queen Within" explores the various shades of feminism inherent in women's fashion design. From regal to complex to edgy, this free, open to the public exhibition will present the multifaceted nature of women and the designers who dress them. Expect garments, photography, film, and artwork by Vetements, Iris van Herpen, Vivienne Westwood, Fantish and Young, Bea Szenfeld, 69, Arvida Byström & Maja Malou Lyse, Benji Taylor, Roger Weiss, Geoffrey Lillemon x Bernhard Willhelm, Maja Gunn and more.

A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes, 2215 NW Second Ave., Miami. Open December 1 through 5 from noon to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Gilles Berquet / Lingerie Française

"Lingerie Francaise" at the Sagamore Hotel

The Sagamore may be known as the art hotel, but this year they're turning to undergarments for the main event. "Lingerie Francaise," a retrospective exhibition exploring 100 years of sultry French lingerie designs, will transform the Sagamore's public art spaces during Miami Art Week. Running from November 29 to December 6, the exhibition will feature over 100 pieces of some of the most provocative lingerie trends to emerge over the last century, with a nod to how lingerie has evolved within our continuously fast-paced, substantially less elegant world. Featuring designs by Aubade, Barbra, Chanetelle and more, Lingerie Francaise is free and open to the public.

Lingerie Francaise at The Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Sagamorehotel.com. Open November 29 through December 6.

Frida Kahlo: Fashion as the Art of Being

If you missed your chance to catch author Susana Martinez Vidal discuss her book celebrating Frida Kahlo as a style icon for the ages at Books&Books earlier this year, then you'll get to try again during Miami Art Week. Vidal will host a meet and greet at the Gran Paraiso sales gallery on Thursday, December 1, where guests will be able to discuss Kahlo's influence on the fashion industry as a groundbreaking artist whose fashion sense was totally irreverent and wholly iconic. The intimate discussion, led by Vidal, will include an overview of Kahlo's bold choices as both fashion icon and visual artist, while exploring the ways her style choices were influenced by her work.

Frida Kahlo: Fashion as the Art of Being with Susana Martinez Vidal . Gran Paraiso sales gallery, 300 NE 30th Ter., Miami. Thursday, December 1, at 1 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available.

Miami City Ballet retrospective on Lincoln Road

The famed Miami City Ballet is as well-known for its costumes as its choreography. During Miami Art Week, the Ballet will present a retrospective of its storied costumes in the storefront of 530 Lincoln Rd. With costumes from some of the corp's most scenic ballets, including A midsummer Night's Dream and Swan Lake, the Miami City Ballet exhibition will rotates designs from over 100 ballets throughout Miami Art Week. Expect to see designs by local artist Michele Oka Doner, who collaborated with the Ballet last year, along with haute costume fashion designer Adeline André and Barbara Karinska.

Miami City Ballet costume retrospective, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.

