The Best Fashion Events During Art Basel Miami Beach 2016
|
From the exhibit "A Queen Within Adorned Archetypes."
Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects
Art Basel Miami Beach is one of the most anticipated events in the art world, but oftentimes the fashion at the fair takes center stage. Being street-style-ready is often as crucial as touring Basel's satellite fairs and cruising the museums, and visiting style mavens come prepared. But they also come ready to be inspired: The most committed of fashionistas take it one step further, carving time out of their busy Miami Art Week schedules to scour shows centered on what they love most.
The relationship between art and fashion will be on full display during this year's Art Week. From viewing a Miami City Ballet costume exhibition to taking in a fashion-meets-performance-art presentation by local artist Belaxis Buil, you can count on getting your fashion fix. Spending time around such fascinating artistic beauty is bound to translate to your wardrobe, so be sure to check out these fashion-inspired events during Miami Art Week 2016.
Cosa Rica at the Congress Hotel South Beach
Merging philanthropy with fashion and performance art, Art for Progress will present Cosa Rica, a provocative installation depicting issues of identity and reconciliation in the Cuban-American subconscious. Art for Progress, a New York-based nonprofit committed to celebrating diversity in the arts, chose to focus on the Cuba/South Florida dichotomy in a series of presentations during Miami Art Week. In Cosa Rica, local artist/designer Belaxis Buil, whose multimedia, performance-based work has been shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami and the Little Haiti Cultural Center, will present original ready-to-wear designs inspired by her Cuban heritage. The evening will also welcome performances by local artists Willie
1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Saturday, December 3, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased here.
|
Courtesy of Narciso Rodriguez
Upcoming Events
-
The LIGHT Performance Art Series Exhibition
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 4:00pm
-
The Nutcracker - Thomas Armour Youth Ballet
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 7:00pm
-
Mario Cantone's Broadway Holiday
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 8:00pm
-
Antonio Sanint & Alejandro Riano
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 9:00pm
-
The Nutcracker
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 7:00pm
"Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" at the Frost Museum of Art
One of the season's most anticipated exhibitions will be a bit of a hike to get to, but totally worth the peep. "Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism" will be on through Miami Art Week. Featuring a curated selection of the celebrated Cuban-American designer's ready-to-wear garments and accessories juxtaposed with some of the Frost Museum's permanent collection works, "An Exercise in Minimalism" was curated by Frost Museum curator
Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism at the Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami. Open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Visit frost.fiu.edu.
"Zenith: Fusing Art and Fashion" at Lou La Vie Gallery
Luxury cars,
Lou la Vie gallery, 1444 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit loulavie.com
SIWYxLULU LABORATORIUM
Luxury denim brand Siwy will make its Miami Art Week debut in collaboration with Lulu Laboratorium, a fashion-meets-art lifestyle brand based in Miami Beach. The pair's first-ever collab will host a series of events throughout Miami Art Week, featuring artists like Lola Blu, Lobyn Hamilton, AP Collection and Domingo Zapata, who will paint their works on a Siwy limited edition collector's jacket on display during the weekend's events. On Thursday, December 1, SIWY X LULU LABORATORIUM will kick off Miami Art Week featuring each artist-designed jacket on display. The event will close on December 4 with a live painting demonstration by Lola Blu. Lulu Laboratorium, a brand that celebrates art's pivotal role in fashion design, is often one of the most sought-after fashion destinations during ABMB.
SIWYxLULU LABORATORIUM at Lulu Laboratorium, 173 NW 23rd Street, Miami. December 1 through 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., December 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with
|
Courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects
"A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes" at Art Seen Cultural Center
It wouldn't be Art Basel without bustling tulle skirts and over-the-top adornments. "A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes" will sate the Art Basel crowd's lust for high-end design, presenting riveting works by designers like Alexander McQueen and Comme des Garcons in a Wynwood warehouse setting. Curated by Musea, an international collective known for boundary-pushing fashion exhibitions, "A Queen Within" explores the various shades of feminism inherent in women's fashion design. From regal to complex to edgy, this free, open to the public exhibition will present the multifaceted nature of women and the designers who dress them. Expect garments, photography, film, and artwork by Vetements, Iris van Herpen, Vivienne Westwood,
A Queen Within: Adorned Archetypes, 2215 NW Second Ave., Miami. Open December 1 through 5 from noon to 6 p.m.
|
Gilles Berquet / Lingerie Française
"Lingerie Francaise" at the Sagamore Hotel
The Sagamore may be known as the art hotel, but this year they're turning to undergarments for the main event. "Lingerie Francaise," a retrospective exhibition exploring 100 years of sultry French lingerie designs, will transform the Sagamore's public art spaces during Miami Art Week. Running from November 29 to December 6, the exhibition will feature over 100 pieces of some of the most provocative lingerie trends to emerge over the last century, with a nod to how lingerie has evolved within our continuously fast-paced, substantially less elegant world. Featuring designs by Aubade, Barbra,
Lingerie Francaise at The Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Sagamorehotel.com. Open November 29 through December 6.
Frida Kahlo: Fashion as the Art of Being
If you missed your chance to catch author Susana
Frida Kahlo: Fashion as the Art of Being with Susana
Miami City Ballet retrospective on Lincoln Road
The famed Miami City Ballet is as well-known for its costumes as its choreography. During Miami Art Week, the Ballet will present a retrospective of its storied costumes in the storefront of 530 Lincoln Rd. With costumes from some of the corp's most scenic ballets, including A midsummer Night's Dream and Swan Lake, the Miami City Ballet exhibition will
Miami City Ballet costume retrospective, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.
Follow Nicole on Twitter.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
Related Locations
1052 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.congresshotelsouthbeach.com
10975 SW 17th St.
Miami, FL 33199
246 NE 15 St, Miami, Fl 33132
Miami, Florida 33132
1671 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dope Basel 2016
TicketsThu., Dec. 1, 7:00pm
-
Avenue Q
TicketsThu., Dec. 1, 8:00pm
-
Amex Music Meets Art: Kendrick Lamar featuring Shantell Martin
TicketsThu., Dec. 1, 8:00pm
-
"Shrek The Musical"
TicketsWed., Nov. 30, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!