Primal Forces Brings Communion to Empire Stage

Theater collective Primal Forces' new production, Communion, promises “emotional fireworks” and more, says artistic director and theater founder Keith Garsson. Sparks will fly among the disparate characters: a lesbian psychiatrist, her alcoholic mother, and her evangelical daughter, each hooked on her own ardent and oppositional beliefs. The drama, infused with dark comedy, seems on point in these Trumpian times, when many families and entire communities are divided by their respective sociopolitical leanings. The play explores the dark places of relations, reparations, religion, and recovery.

Throughout the course of the play, the distance between recovering alcoholic Leda (Kim Ostrow) and her born-again daughter (Jenna Wyatt) is filled with silence, anger, and humor. Upon the advice of a shrink (Jacqueline Laggy), who is dealing with her own troubles, Leda tries to bridge that distance and prepare her daughter for looming calamity.

“My path has been to get away from commercial theater and to get [audiences] interested in smaller dramas done in small spaces — focusing on emotion rather than razzmatazz,” says Garsson, who networks globally to find plays and cultivate the work of emerging and established writers.