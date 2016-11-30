High Art: Marijuana Masterpieces Get Their Own Booth at Spectrum Miami
|
Photo courtesy of High Art
Art Basel week is upon us, which means all sorts of cool, interesting, weird, shocking, and downright breathtaking art will soon be splashed throughout Miami for all of the
The High Art competition, an annual cannabis-themed international art search, will be displaying the best of some 1,400 entries into their contest from November 30 – December 4 at the Spectrum Miami art show in Miami. The contest — created by the Natural Cannabis Company in conjunction with Juxtapoz magazine — is the world’s only international cannabis-themed fine art contest. It attracted entries from more than 50 countries from all around the world, which is
This year’s winner, an artist named Trace Burroughs, walked away with the $10,000-dollar grand prize for his piece “Enlightenment” and will see his art not only displayed in the High Art gallery but used on packaging and marketing pieces as well.
|
Photo courtesy of High Art
According to competition organizers, the goal of this year's High Art contest was to inspire
"The High Art judges were looking for the most creative interpretations of the theme, Cannabis from Around the World. They also looked at how professional and amateur artists were inspired to use photography, painting, drawing and digital art to express their visions," founder and owner of Natural Cannabis Company/High Art Dona Frank
If you're wondering what High Art is all about, well, it's pretty simple; it's a company looking for crazy-ass-awesome packaging for a product that would undoubtedly catch the eyes of off-centered people that make up their customer base, which is as diverse as they come.
"High Art was born from the need for creative, interesting packaging for our premium cannabis products and our passion for art. The result is this incredible contest that has inspired artists around the world to create these inspirational, glorious art pieces representing their experiences with cannabis." Frank said.
"The love of art and the love of cannabis are shared experiences that people experience uniquely. It’s amazing to see that in the perspective of so many cultures."
|
Photo courtesy of High Art
High Art will display some of the best creations starting today at Spectrum Miami, some of which will have prints for sale. They'll also be looking for new artists.
"The High Art display (booth #812) will be open Nov. 30 - Dec. 4. We will have prints from all three years of the contest and we are hoping to find our next big artist. Who knows, maybe we'll meet another Warhol or Kahlo," Frank said.
Spectrum Miami is located at 1700 NE 2nd Ave, Miami. For more information about the High Art booth (812) or about other art scheduled to be displayed at the show, visit Spectrum-Miami.com or contact one of their event directors directly.
