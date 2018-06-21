Flaming Classics Launches Florida Focus Film Series

Dozens of people gathered inside the Bill Cosford Cinema last Sunday to watch Some Like It Hot, the 1959 Marilyn Monroe film that helped bring the idea of fun-in-the-sun Miami Beach getaways to the big screen. The showing was part of Flaming Classics' new film series, Florida Focus, that screens films with a certain LGBT sensibility that are set in the Sunshine State.

Just as Tony Curtis' and Jack Lemmon's characters dressed as women in Some Like It Hot, drag queens at Sunday’s showing donned puffy blonde wigs and entertained attendees with laugh-inducing improv sketches. “It’s about knowing the importance of seeing yourself on screen and seeing different people on screen, and seeing history, and seeing local history, and bringing a communal space to laugh together,” says Trae DeLellis, 32, who cofounded the film series with New Times contributor Juan Barquin.