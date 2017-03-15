Eight Things to Drink on St. Patrick's Day That Aren't Green Beer

Good luck is included with this cocktail. Courtesy of Tom on Collins

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and that means downing lots of green beer — not! Beer and food coloring are not supposed to mix, so drop that.

There are so many great libations for toasting to Saint Patrick besides the Shamrock Shake and grass-hued Bud.

Here are eight drinks that will help you celebrate St. Paddy's Day properly.

Regent Cocktail Club

The Regent Cocktail Club

This classic, Old-World cocktail bar housed in one of Miami Beach's iconic art deco hotels will serve its unique Tipperary ($14) in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Tom on Collins at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach

Nibble on small plates and flatbreads by famed chef Tom Colicchio while sipping the Luck of the Draw ($15), a concoction that includes Jameson Irish whiskey and whiskey-barrel-aged rhubarb bitters. Good luck is included with a clover garnish.

The Setai

The Setai

Enjoy the luxurious setting of this glamorous spot and chill with a melon caipirinha ($16), a blend of cachaça and melon.

The Leprechauns Cup beer pong tournament can get you a $200 bar tab.

Ricky’s

Go old-school with $5 Jameson shots and green beer chasers. Be sure to enter the Leprechauns Cup beer pong tournament for a chance to win a $200 bar tab. Head over and try your luck.

Top o' the morning with Irish whiskey flights.

South Pointe Tavern

The fun begins with Irish whiskey flights and ends with iced Irish coffee at this cozy neighborhood bar, located at 40 South Pointe Dr. in Miami Beach.

Sugar Factory's ganache-dipped milkshake glass is studded in giant green M&M's.

Sugar Factory

If you're taking it easy on the alcohol but still feeling festive, head to Sugar Factory, where you can indulge in its Lucky Rainbow shake. Priced at $22, this St. Patrick Day's milkshake is all things green, from the cake pop crowning the top of the green vanilla shake to the giant M&M's climbing up the ganache-frosted glass.

Damned if You Dew is Big City Tavern's ode to the Emerald Isle.

City Tavern Bar & Grill

Fort Lauderdale's popular eatery (609 E. Las Olas Blvd.) will offer a special green cocktail, Damned if You Dew, in good Irish fun. Sit on the patio and sip this verdant delight while watching the fashionable Las Olas crowd pass by.

