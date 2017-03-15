menu

Eight Things to Drink on St. Patrick's Day That Aren't Green Beer

Steak and BJ Day Is Today: How to Celebrate


Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez
Good luck is included with this cocktail.
Good luck is included with this cocktail.
Courtesy of Tom on Collins
St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and that means downing lots of green beer — not! Beer and food coloring are not supposed to mix, so drop that.

There are so many great libations for toasting to Saint Patrick besides the Shamrock Shake and grass-hued Bud.

Here are eight drinks that will help you celebrate St. Paddy's Day properly.

Regent Cocktail Club
Regent Cocktail Club
The Regent Cocktail Club
This classic, Old-World cocktail bar housed in one of Miami Beach's iconic art deco hotels will serve its unique Tipperary ($14) in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Tom on Collins at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
Nibble on small plates and flatbreads by famed chef Tom Colicchio while sipping the Luck of the Draw ($15), a concoction that includes Jameson Irish whiskey and whiskey-barrel-aged rhubarb bitters. Good luck is included with a clover garnish.

The Setai
Enjoy the luxurious setting of this glamorous spot and chill with a melon caipirinha ($16), a blend of cachaça and melon.

Ricky’s
Go old-school with $5 Jameson shots and green beer chasers. Be sure to enter the Leprechauns Cup beer pong tournament for a chance to win a $200 bar tab. Head over and try your luck.

South Pointe Tavern
The fun begins with Irish whiskey flights and ends with iced Irish coffee at this cozy neighborhood bar, located at 40 South Pointe Dr. in Miami Beach.

Sugar Factory
If you're taking it easy on the alcohol but still feeling festive, head to Sugar Factory, where you can indulge in its Lucky Rainbow shake. Priced at $22, this St. Patrick Day's milkshake is all things green, from the cake pop crowning the top of the green vanilla shake to the giant M&M's climbing up the ganache-frosted glass.

City Tavern Bar & Grill
Fort Lauderdale's popular eatery (609 E. Las Olas Blvd.) will offer a special green cocktail, Damned if You Dew, in good Irish fun. Sit on the patio and sip this verdant delight while watching the fashionable Las Olas crowd pass by.

Alona Abbady Martinez
Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes.
