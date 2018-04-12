What You'll Be Eating at New Times' Out to Brunch

Are you ready to experience the ultimate brunch event?

This Saturday, April 14, South Florida's top restaurants will present their most popular brunch items at New Times' Out to Brunch.

It'll all go down from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (VIP ticketholders can enter at noon) at Wynwood's Soho Studios, where more than 30 restaurants and eateries will offer delicious sweet and savory bites.

Brunch cocktails and beverages from Voga Italia, Gemma di Luna, Koloa Rum Company, Estrella Damm, Canna Vinus , Santos, and South Beach Brewing Company will complete your day.

To help you form a game plan, here's the food that will be served at Out to Brunch (restaurants and offerings are subject to change):

General Admission



1601 - Roasted peach French toast



305 Peruvian Modern Cuisine - Fish ceviche, tuna causa, and sushi rolls



American English Kitchen & Bar - Okonomiyaki: scallion potato pancake, barbecue pork with ume plum and apple



Amour de Miami - Veggie croque



Bagatelle - Bite-size spicy crab Benedict



Batch Gastropub - Chicken 'n' waffles



Boss Burger & Brew - French-toast bread pudding topped with maple condensed milk



Cibo Wine Bar - Cannoli and caprese salad



Coco Bambu - Shrimp cocktail and baked cocada (coconut cake)



Crave Clean Protein Bakery - Gluten-free, sugar-free, whey protein-based mini cupcakes, mini cookies, mini blondies, and mini doughnuts



Crudos Fusion Art - Crudos roll (shrimp tempura, tunam salmon, krab salad)



Diced - Chicken bowl



Doggi's Arepa Bar - Mini cachapas



Dos Croquetas - 305 croqueta with mini arepa



Dough Miami - Cookie dough bites



Fattycakes NY - Cookie cakes



Fifi's on the Beach - Chocolate mousse, passion fruit mousse, assorted breads



First Watch - Kale tonic, avocado toast, granola bowl, and mini muffins



Healthy Gourmet Miami - Vegetarian frittata tarts with sous vide poached eggs and avocado mash



Not Another Organic Brand - 100 percent organic popsicles



Poke Life - Hawaiian poke



Rosetta the Italian Bakery - TBD



Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food - Chicken breakfast burrito and cucumber lemonade spritz



The Honey Tree Health Foods - Vegan quesadillas, vegan burger bites, and raw fruit pie with raw almond crust



Vegan Kitchen - Raw vegan burger and lemon giji truffles



Vicky Bakery - Guava pastries, cream cheese pastries, ham croquetas, ham and cheese croisssants, and tiramisu



Yarumba Restaurant - Mangu



In addition, VIP ticketholders can enjoy the following exclusive items:



BLT Prime - Honey-and-lime-braised pork belly and crawfish Benedict



Corsair Kitchen & Bar - French toast with dulce de leche, tres leches whipped cream, and torched meringue



Maya's Grill - Maya's French toast and choripan with chimichurri



The Rusty Pelican - Pork-belly waffle sandwich with maple mustard sauce



A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and Miami Rescue Mission will pick up all leftover food after the event, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale now. General-admission tickets get you unlimited brunch samples and cost $50 online and $60 at the door.

VIP tickets are nearly sold out. They grant access to a special area with food from Rusty Pelican, Maya's Grill, BLT Prime, and Corsair, in addition to all the food, drinks, and fun GA ticketholders receive. VIP admission also includes entry at noon for an additional half-hour of munching. Plus, VIPs receive a commemorative gift. Tickets cost $60 online and $70 at the door.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $70 through ticketfly.com.

