Vote on Election Day and Get Free Food and Drinks (Correction Appended)

Tomorrow is Election Day, which means Americans will finally be free of the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton show.

But seriously, if you didn't take advantage of early voting, the polls open in Miami at 7 a.m., and you can find your polling place at miamidade.gov/elections.

And to sweeten the pot, many Miami restaurants, bars, and businesses are giving away freebies or deals to voters. Here's a list of free stuff you can get just by exercising your civic duty.

7-Eleven

Join 7-Eleven's election poll at participating stores by choosing a blue cup (Democrat), a red cup (Republican), or a nonpartisan purple SpeakUp cup (because red and blue make purple). Share your vote on social media with the hashtag "#7ELECTION," and get a free cup of coffee by downloading the 7-Eleven mobile app.

B Bar Tapas & Grill

The restaurant is extending happy hour from 5 to 9 p.m. on Election Day with special pitchers of sangria and mojitos for $25. The election results will be screened in the bar and on the patio.

Bagatelle Miami Beach

Snag a free Carlito's Way — a hibiscus champagne cocktail — after voting. Just show your "I Voted" sticker or bracelet to get your drink.

Ben & Jerry’s

Get a free scoop of ice cream just by saying you voted on Election Day. The offer is good at official Ben & Jerry's shops from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bodega

If the election has driven you to drink, stop into Bodega Tuesday for a free shot of tequila when you vote.

BurgerFi

Purchase the chain's special "conflicted" burger for only $5 with your “I Voted” sticker at participating locations Tuesday.

Duffy’s Sports Grill

Get a free order of red velvet minidoughnuts with any meal purchase Tuesday. Simply show your "I Voted" sticker or mention you voted. The offer is good at all locations, and you get one order per table.

E11even

Take your "I Voted" sticker to receive a complimentary sponsored open bar from 8 to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Firehouse Subs

Get a free medium drink when you display your "I Voted" sticker this Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme

Your "I Voted" sticker gets you a free doughnut Tuesday at participating locations.

Lyft

Lyft , in cooperation with VotoLatino.org, is offering free rides to the polls on its app.

Piola

Show your “I Voted” sticker or other proof of voting and get a free pizza when dining in this Tuesday.

Radio Bar

Watch the election results come in and receive a free draft Bud Light when you show proof that you voted.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee to anyone who proves they voted or pledges to vote on Election Day.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

Show your "I Voted" sticker for a free shot or beer. The bar is also hosting an election watch party.

Tijuana Flats

Voters receive a free side of guacamole, salsa, or queso.

Toufayan Pita Chip Giveaway in Downtown Miami

On Election Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., look out for Uncle Sam and friends, who will hand out more than a thousand samples of Toufayan’s Gluten Free Pita Chips in downtown Miami near Bayside. Consumers will receive a free bag of chips, local polling site information, and a $1 off coupon for a future Toufayan purchase. Take a photo with Uncle Sam and use the hashtag "#CrunchTimeVote" for a chance to win a year's supply of pita chips.

World of Beer

Stop into WOB after you vote, and your first pint of beer costs only a dollar.

Correction: A reference to free offerings at Chick-fil-A that appeared in an earlier version of this story has been removed.

