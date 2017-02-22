menu

Vegan Sushi Is No Oxymoron at Sunset Harbour's Sushi Garage

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Hannah Sentenac
Sushi Garage's Lemon Vegetarian roll.
Courtesy of Sushi Garage
Who says sushi has to involve fish? Let 'em stay in the ocean, because Sushi Garage has your fish-free sushi cravings covered. The Sunset Harbour eatery is now offering an array of menu options that are all good for vegan and vegetarian eaters.

As far as specific options, vegans can dig into the bokchoy ($5), truffle shitake nigiri ($8), lemon vegetarian roll ($11), kapparoll ($7), vegetable roll ($10), shishito ($6) or the watercress salad with no dressing ($11). Vegetarians can eat all the above in addition to the vegetable tempura ($11) and avocado tempura ($8).

So why add vegan sushi to the menu at an omnivorous restaurant? "I'm not vegan or vegetarian and I have never looked at food in that way," says Sushi Garage's executive chef Sunny Oh. "The vegetarian dishes I make at Sushi Garage is food I love to eat, it just happens to be vegetarian or vegan. The lemon vegetarian roll originally had salmon but we decided to take it out because it wasn't needed, the flavor was already there."

"I have been looking to expand the vegan and vegetarian options, so I'm currently experimenting with other things," Oh adds.

Should you be needing to veganize any particular menu items, staffers should be able to assist. "The servers are trained to work with most dietary restrictions," says Oh. "We also have members of our staff that are either vegan or vegetarian."

And, according to Zarko Stankovik, the spot's director of beverage, all cocktails are also vegan and vegetarian-friendly, so you can raise a toast to tasty food. Try the Fat Qcumber with cucumber vodka, St. Germain, and grapefruit juice ($13), or the Lychee Mule with Tito's vodka, lychee puree, and ginger beer ($12).

Considering that more than a trillion fishes and marine animals are pulled from the oceans every year — opting for meat-free sushi might be a wise idea.

Hannah Sentenac
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. In addition to the Miami New Times, she's written for Live Happy magazine, Paste magazine, Thive magazine, and MindBodyGreen.com. Hannah is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.
Sushi Garage
784 W. Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-763-8355

sushigarage.com

