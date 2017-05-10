Inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Candy Factory and Bakery

Mother's Day is this weekend, and if you haven't made any plans, there's still time to make this Sunday her sweetest day yet.

Most locals might know that Miami Beach's iconic Fontainebleau is the home to several fine-dining establishments, such as Scott Conant's Scarpetta, Michael Mina's Stripsteak, and Hakkasan, but few are aware the megaresort also holds an awe-inspiring bakery and candy factory.

The hotel's executive pastry chef, Simon Bregandis, who recently won a JWU Zest award for his work, opened the doors to Miami Beach's very own Wonka factory, where 35 team members turn out all manner of cakes and candies.

The bakery is responsible for creating all baked goods for every dining experience at the resort. From whipping up buttery croissants for breakfast to concocting elaborate, custom-made birthday cakes, Bregandis' bake shop is open 24 hours a day to service the hotel and its guests. The bakery pumps out literally thousands of items, including 40 gallons of gelato a day.

Feast your eyes on a rainbow of macarons (including some special Mother's Day flavors), handmade chocolates, and a literal wheel of gelato, available at the property's fast-casual bakery and sweet shop, Chez Bon Bon.

Of course, any of these treats would make the perfect Mother's Day gift. The only dilemma? Having the willpower not to open the box before you get to Mom's house.

