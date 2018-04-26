The Five Best Places for Stone Crabs Before Season Ends

Florida stone crab season will come to a close May 15. The good news is there's still time to get your hands on some of those sweet, sweet claws. Whether you're cracking crustaceans at Monty's or sucking down shellfish alongside Joe's famous key lime pie, these spots will leave you full till October. (Please note that stone crab prices can fluctuate.)

1. Joe's Stone Crab. Serving South Florida for more than a 100 years, the iconic Joe's Stone Crab has maintained its popularity by delivering a consistent product along with scrumptious sides such as creamed spinach and key lime pie. On May 6, the Claws for Kids brunch, supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, will offer seemingly endless crab for $250 without the usual wait. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.

2. Garcia's at the Wharf. The dockside venue lined with food trucks includes a Garcia's pop-up. The fish market and eatery has been a local favorite on the Miami River since the 1960s, when the Garcia brothers emigrated from Cuba. The restaurant recently launched its second location at the Wharf, where patrons can enjoy claws for $40 per pound, cold beer, and the beautiful Miami sunset. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.



3. Truluck's. At this swank Brickell spot, order medium, large, or jumbo claws already cracked and served with Truluck's signature mustard sauce. Check out the stone crab feast Mondays during season for $85, which snags you soup or salad, choice of side, and unlimited crab. Finish your meal with carrot cake for the complete experience. 777 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-579-0035; trulucks.com.

