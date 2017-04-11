The Citadel in Little River Announces New Additions to its Food Hall Lineup

EXPAND Rendering of The Citadel Courtesy of The Citadel

The Citadel, the 60,000 square-foot food hall, market, and workspace set to open at the end of 2017, has announced three more additions to its already impressive short list of tenants to its food hall component, which, at 20,000 square feet encompasses a full third of the total complex.

The three new eateries scheduled to open at the Citadel include outposts of Stanzione 87, Bianco Gelato, and Smashing Avo's.

Brickell's Stanzione 87 opened Spring of 2013, offering authentic Neapolitan pizza to Miami's business hub. Owner Franco Stanzione, certified in the craft of pizzmaking by the Italian government, makes pies in the traditional way of Italy's southern city with a crisp crust and soft, molten center.

Federico and Carla DiFranco opened Bianco Gelato in Coconut Grove three years ago, serving organic gelato made fresh daily with organic milk, fruit, and other all-natural ingredients. Bianco Gelato is available inflavors like pink salt caramel, pistachio, and Belgian chocolate. Vegan alternatives and sorbets are also available.

Coral Gables' Threefold Cafe is opening Smashing Avo's, a new eatery that centers around the avocado toast craze. The restaurant will offer a rotating menu of eight to ten different avocado toast options incorporating various toppings.

Stanzione 87, Bianco Gelato, and Smashing Avo's will join three heavy hitters previously announced in February 2017: Myumi, Cake Thai, and Antonio Bachour Chocolatier.

No word yet how many eateries will incorporate the Citadel's final food hall count.

