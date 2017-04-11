menu

The Citadel in Little River Announces New Additions to its Food Hall Lineup

Sacred Space Owner Buys Paradise Farms


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Citadel in Little River Announces New Additions to its Food Hall Lineup

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 12:24 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Rendering of The CitadelEXPAND
Rendering of The Citadel
Courtesy of The Citadel
A A

The Citadel, the 60,000 square-foot food hall, market, and workspace set to open at the end of 2017, has announced three more additions to its already impressive short list of tenants to its food hall component, which, at 20,000 square feet encompasses a full third of the total complex.

The three new eateries scheduled to open at the Citadel include outposts of Stanzione 87, Bianco Gelato, and Smashing Avo's.

Related Stories

Brickell's Stanzione 87 opened Spring of 2013, offering authentic Neapolitan pizza to Miami's business hub. Owner Franco Stanzione, certified in the craft of pizzmaking by the Italian government, makes pies in the traditional way of Italy's southern city with a crisp crust and soft, molten center.

Federico and Carla DiFranco opened Bianco Gelato in Coconut Grove three years ago, serving organic gelato made fresh daily with organic milk, fruit, and other all-natural ingredients. Bianco Gelato is available inflavors like pink salt caramel, pistachio, and Belgian chocolate. Vegan alternatives and sorbets are also available.

Coral Gables' Threefold Cafe is opening Smashing Avo's, a new eatery that centers around the avocado toast craze. The restaurant will offer a rotating menu of eight to ten different avocado toast options incorporating various toppings.

Stanzione 87, Bianco Gelato, and Smashing Avo's will join three heavy hitters previously announced in February 2017:  Myumi, Cake Thai, and Antonio Bachour Chocolatier.

No word yet how many eateries will incorporate the Citadel's final food hall count.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Citadel
More Info
More Info

8300 NE Second Ave.
Miami, Florida 33138

305-989-8601

thecitadelmiami.com

miles
Bianco Gelato
More Info
More Info

3137 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133

786-717-5315

biancogelato.com

miles
Cake Thai Kitchen
More Info
More Info

7919 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138

786-534-7906

www.facebook.com/cakethaikitchen

miles
Cake Thai
More Info
More Info

80 NW 29th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-5082

cakethaimiami.com

miles
Myumi
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St.
Miami, FL 33127

myumifoods.com

miles
Threefold Cafe
More Info
More Info

141 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-704-8007

www.threefoldcafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >