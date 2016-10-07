The 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Brings New Dinners and Parties

EXPAND Guy Fieri at the Grand Tasting Village. Courtesy of South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival will hit the beach in 2017 for another long weekend of parties, dinners, and celebrity sightings.

Returning for its 16th year, the fest will feature venues in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, South Miami, and Bal Harbour, in addition to its South Beach base.

Celebrity chefs such as Robert Irvine, Rachael Ray, and Andrew Zimmern will perform hosting duties once again, but there's also an emphasis on celebrated toques better known for their award-winning restaurants than television face time. Michael Solomonov — a 2011 James Beard Award winner and owner of Philadelphia's Zahav, Disengoff, and Federal Donuts (which is slated to open in Wynwood) — will host a dinner Friday, February 24, and fellow Beard winner Alon Shaya (Domenica and Shaya in New Orleans) will host a kosher barbecue dinner Thursday, February 23.

Local chefs to host dinners include Michelle Bernstein, Chef Bee (NaiYaRa), Brad Kilgore (Alter), and Michael Schwartz (Michael's Genuine Food & Drink).

There will be a host of new happenings, including a decadent dessert event featuring the Salty Donut, Bar Lab, and the Sarsaparilla Club, as well as a noodle party hosted by Dale Talde (Talde Miami Beach).

Event tickets are available at sobefest.com, so you can start planning now. Here's a list of the ten most intriguing new dinners and parties coming to SOBEWFF.

10 Years of Genuine: Dinner Hosted by Michael Schwartz, Marc Vetri, and Jonathan Waxman. Michael Schwartz, joined by veteran chefs Marc Vetri and Jonathan Waxman, will make an ultrarare festival appearance to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his Design District flagship. Thursday, February 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink (130 NE 40th St., Miami). Tickets cost $300.

Craft-y Happy Hour. Miami's Craft Spirits Fest collaborates with SOBEWFF to curate a collection of craft and small-batch spirits for this cocktail soiree at Bodega. Thursday, February 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila (1220 16th St. Miami Beach). Tickets cost $95.

Tailgate Event Hosted by Michael Mina, Ayesha Curry, and Ming Tsai. James Beard Award winner Michael Mina will host an upscale tailgate — sans the game. Mina will be joined by Ayesha Curry — wife of NBA star Stephen Curry and host of Food Network's Ayesha's Homemade — and chef Ming Tsai. Thursday, February 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Corsair (19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura). Tickets cost $200.

Burnt Ends: A Kosher BBQ Dinner Hosted by Alon Shaya. Alon Shaya (Shaya in New Orleans) and a selection of handpicked chefs (including Zak Stern of Zak the Baker) will host this barbecue. The event is glatt kosher, under the strict supervision of Rabbi Chaim Lipskar of the Rok Family Shul in downtown Miami. Thursday, February 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rok Family Shul at Chabad Downtown Jewish Center (35 SE Ninth St., Miami). Tickets cost $300.

Salty, Sweet & Savory Treats: A Late-Night Party Featuring Bar Lab, the Salty Donut, and Sarsaparilla Club. Fried chicken, doughnuts, and cocktails are the name of the game at this late-night event cohosted by the Salty Donut, Sarsaparilla Club, and Bar Lab. Friday, February 24, from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach (1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Tickets cost $95.

CookNSolo House Party Hosted by Michael Solomonov. Miamians will get a first taste of Federal Donuts — Michael Solomonov's Philadelphia-based doughnut and fried chicken palace — at this event before the eatery opens on 24th Street in Wynwood. This walk-around dinner will feature hummus and oven-baked pita from Dizengoff, deli platters from Abe Fisher, charcoal-grilled meats from Zahav, and doughnuts with twice-fried chicken from Federal Donuts. Guests can sip boozy Israeli-style punches while jamming to the house DJ's back-in-the-day beats. Friday, February 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 87 Park (8701 Collins Ave., Surfside). Tickets cost $250.

Food Fight Hosted by Guy Fieri. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will host a live game show that's part Jeopardy! and part Family Feud. Sip cocktails while your favorite celebrity chefs battle for glory. Saturday, February 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight at Monty's Sunset (300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach). Tickets cost $95.

Noodling Around: A Late-Night Party Hosted by Dale Talde. Top Chef alum Dale Talde will take his weekly late-night noodle party to the next level at SOBEWFF. Enjoy pan-Asian bites paired with drinks and hip-hop. Saturday, February 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight at Talde Miami Beach (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Tickets cost $105.

Decadent Dessert Party Hosted by Duff Goldman. Charm City Cakes' Duff Goldman will host a group of the nation's top pastry chefs and dessert artists for this sweet late-nighter. Saturday, February 25, from 10 p.m. to midnight at the National Hotel (1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Tickets cost $150.