Terra Mare Offers Bottomless Brunch and Ocean Views

Here's a new reason to trek up to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend: bottomless brunch at Terra Mare.
Saturdays and Sundays, the oceanfront Italian restaurant with sweeping views of the Atlantic, rolls out an Instagram-worthy bloody mary and mimosa bar ($19 to $24). Dress up your cocktail with myriad mixers and toppings, from fresh-pressed mango and lychee juice to berries, blue cheese-stuffed olives, pickled okra, and bacon.
In addition, executive chef Michael Chavez offers nearly two dozen brunch-inspired plates. The menu, divided into three categories — eggs and
Standouts include ropa vieja empanadas, which come stuffed with braised short rib, pico de gallo, and jalapeño, alongside fried eggs ($19); lobster hash drizzled with sea urchin hollandaise and tarragon ($32); avocado toast on a slice of wheat bread with heirloom tomatoes and chipotle crema ($13); and Korean fried chicken and scallion waffles with a sunny-side-up egg ($23).
Other items include a spicy peach toast garnished with goat cheese, peach jam, and jalapeño on multigrain bread ($12); a Cuban sandwich packed with roast pork, ham, salami, house pickles, and mustard ($16); and a mushroom or spinach omelet ($15 to $16). Sides include grapefruit brûlée ($7), chocolate croissants ($5), and homemade granola with fruit ($15).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Top off your meal with something sweet, such as lemon poppyseed pancakes, Belgian waffles, or French toast piled with whipped mascarpone and berries ($15 to $16).
Terra Mare. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5160; terramarefl.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!