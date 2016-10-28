Take Lyft to Dinner Saturday and Make Your Own Horror Movie

Star in your own horror movie. Courtesy of Lyft

This Halloween weekend, treat yourself to dinner and a movie — with a scary-good twist.

This is not your run-of-the-mill experience, because you will star in your own movie, courtesy of Lyft.

This Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m., open the Lyft app and select Horror Movie Mode. If you're chosen, a Lyft driver will appear at your door ready to rush you to your favorite eatery, and the car will be equipped with a complete film crew for your five seconds of fame.

Once inside the Lyft, your personal director will work with you to help write a script on the way to your final destination (horror movie reference intended). You'll then film a five-second horror movie, courtesy of 5SecondFilms — complete with props, makeup, and backgrounds. The entire filming will take only about ten minutes.

The best part: The film and your ride to dinner are free. While you chow down on your meal like the celeb that you are, the film crew will produce your five-second horror movie and send you a link to the finished product so you can share your stardom with the world.

Lyft's senior manager of communications, Paige Thelen, says last year's Zombies on Demand promotion was such a success that the ridesharing company decided to up the ante with Horror Movie Mode.

The horror movie feature will be available in Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami. According to Thelen, either you can arrive in costume ready with an idea, or the crew can help brainstorm with you. Her pro tip: "We'll have a small handful of cars out in Miami, and it can get busy."

A free ride to dinner and five seconds of fame — this could be the very best Halloween ever.

