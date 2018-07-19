 


Starbucks' Miami Gardens store.
Starbucks' Miami Gardens store.
Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks Is Opening in Select Miami Publix Stores

Laine Doss | July 19, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Publix has long been known for the motto "Where shopping is a pleasure." And with clean aisles, well-stocked shelves, the aroma of freshly baked bread and fried chicken, and employees helping load groceries into your car, there's only one thing missing to turn this chore into shopping nirvana: a steaming latte.

But that's about to change. Starbucks plans to expand its java empire with the opening of shops inside select Publix supermarkets.

According to the Publix website, 18 of its locations now boast a Starbucks, including supermarkets in Fort Lauderdale (1940 Cordova Rd.) and Miami Beach (6876 Collins Ave.).

Two other Miami-area Publix locations are marked for Starbucks shops. The Miami Publix (1776 Biscayne Blvd.) is set to open "very soon," according to a spokesperson for the grocery chain. The Publix at Miami Shores (9050 Biscayne Blvd.) is also planning a coffee shop, though there's no target date yet.

All locations will offer Starbucks' full line of coffees and beverages.

Publix began testing the addition of Starbucks in 2016. The partnership was successful, leading to coffee shops in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia Publix stores.

Will Publix follow in retail giant Target's footsteps and add a Starbucks in nearly every location? The supermarket isn't sharing its expansion plans at this time.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

