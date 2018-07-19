Starbucks Is Opening in Select Miami Publix Stores

Publix has long been known for the motto "Where shopping is a pleasure." And with clean aisles, well-stocked shelves, the aroma of freshly baked bread and fried chicken, and employees helping load groceries into your car, there's only one thing missing to turn this chore into shopping nirvana: a steaming latte.

But that's about to change. Starbucks plans to expand its java empire with the opening of shops inside select Publix supermarkets.

According to the Publix website, 18 of its locations now boast a Starbucks, including supermarkets in Fort Lauderdale (1940 Cordova Rd.) and Miami Beach (6876 Collins Ave.).