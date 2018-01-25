MadLab Creamery Opens With Soft-Serve Ice Cream and Glitter and Cotton Candy Toppings

Soraya Kilgore has finally launched her pink-hued palace of ice cream. MadLove Creamery opened in the Design District's Palm Court yesterday, serving gourmet soft serve, Japanese cheesecake, and house-made chocolate bark.

Kilgore is best known as the pastry chef for Alter and Brava at the Arsht Center, with both kitchens helmed by her husband Brad Kilgore.

Surrounded by shops like Louis Vuitton and Dior, MadLab Creamery fits right into the neighborhood with giant, modernistic ice cream cones signaling you in like pastel beacons.