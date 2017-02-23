Providores & Publicans Offers Late-Night Bites in Brickell

EXPAND Beef sliders, which come with truffle fries. Courtesy of Providores & Publicans

Constantine de Lucia, the chef behind Tino’s and Ichimi Ramen, has opened Providores & Publicans, a bar and lounge featuring creative drinks and an eclectic menu catering to the late-night Brickell crowd.

Located in the former space of La Gozadera and Rubi Lounge (141 SW Seventh St., Miami), Providores & Publicans has a simple mission. "People are often limited to fast food really late at night, and we wanted to offer those customers better options without breaking the bank," De Lucia says. With a closing time of 5 a.m., the eatery offers a reprieve for those looking for quality food in the wee hours.

The name translates to the mission of the establishment. Providores are providers of a product, and publicans are owners of a pub. The idea is to cater to an often-forgotten crowd while creating a harmony between food and drink.

EXPAND Providore salad, featuring smoked bacon and spicy Asian pear. Courtesy of Providores & Publicans

Providores & Publicans has something for everyone. "The cuisine is what I would describe as continental. I didn’t want to box the offerings in by choosing a specific theme," De Lucia says. The menu runs the gamut, from crispy smoked paprika chicken wings ($12) to cacio e pepe ($9) and shrimp dumplings ($13).

The cocktail selection is just as extensive, offering more than 20 libations. Created by mixologist Javier Garcia Piedra, the drink menu lists everything from a classic Moscow mule ($12) to the rye-based Sazerac ($16). There’s also a large wine list. Suggested food and drink pairings aid in the selection process.

EXPAND Crispy smoked paprika chicken wings with a chili reduction. Courtesy of Providores & Publicans

Providores & Publicans also provides a lounge area with pool tables, a patio, and a DJ spinning all night. "The idea was to create a space that offers it all. If you want to have a nice dinner, we offer that. If you want a place open late with good food and a party, we have that too," De Lucia says.

Although the venue already offers plenty, De Lucia and co-executive chef Steve Parmel want to continue expanding the concept to better serve the Brickell area. "In the future, we want to do a dim-sum-type brunch," De Lucia says. "It’s all about continuing to innovate without compromising price or ingredients."

