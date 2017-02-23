Providores & Publicans Offers Late-Night Bites in Brickell
|
Beef sliders, which come with truffle fries.
Courtesy of Providores & Publicans
Constantine de Lucia, the chef behind Tino’s and Ichimi Ramen, has opened Providores & Publicans, a bar and lounge featuring creative drinks and an eclectic menu catering to the late-night Brickell crowd.
Located in the former space of La Gozadera and Rubi Lounge (141 SW Seventh St., Miami), Providores & Publicans has a simple mission. "People are often limited to fast food really late at night, and we wanted to offer those customers better options without breaking the bank," De Lucia says. With a closing time of 5 a.m., the eatery offers a reprieve for those looking for quality food in the wee hours.
The name translates to the mission of the establishment. Providores are providers of a product, and publicans are owners of a pub. The idea is to cater to an often-forgotten crowd while creating a harmony between food and drink.
|
Providore salad, featuring smoked bacon and spicy Asian pear.
Courtesy of Providores & Publicans
Providores & Publicans has something for everyone. "The cuisine is what I would describe as continental. I didn’t want to box the offerings in by choosing a specific theme," De Lucia says. The menu runs the gamut, from crispy smoked paprika chicken wings ($12) to cacio e pepe ($9) and shrimp dumplings ($13).
The cocktail selection is just as extensive, offering more than 20 libations. Created by mixologist Javier Garcia Piedra, the drink menu lists everything from a classic Moscow mule ($12) to the rye-based Sazerac ($16). There’s also a large wine list. Suggested food and drink pairings aid in the selection process.
|
Crispy smoked paprika chicken wings with a chili reduction.
Courtesy of Providores & Publicans
Providores & Publicans also provides a lounge area with pool tables, a patio, and a DJ spinning all night. "The idea was to create a space that offers it all. If you want to have a nice dinner, we offer that. If you want a place open late with good food and a party, we have that too," De Lucia says.
Although the venue already offers plenty, De Lucia and co-executive chef Steve Parmel want to continue expanding the concept to better serve the Brickell area. "In the future, we want to do a dim-sum-type brunch," De Lucia says. "It’s all about continuing to innovate without compromising price or ingredients."
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!