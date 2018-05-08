Pharrell and David Grutman to Open Swan and Bar Bevy in Design District

While shopping for diamonds and handbags in the Design District, you might have come across a pastel-pink banner on 39th Street announcing the upcoming Swan and Bar Bevy.
The South Florida Business Journal reports the restaurant and bar are a collaboration between musician Pharrell Williams and nightclub empresario-turned-restaurateur David Grutman.
A publicist representing Grutman confirmed to New Times that the restaurant and nightclub will open this fall at 90 NE 39th St. The 17,000-square-foot complex will open as part of Grutman's recently formed Groot Hospitality.
The website for the restaurant and lounge, swanbevymiami.com, has no information, and linking social media accounts have no entries.
Grutman is also the owner of the restaurants Komodo in Brickell, OTL in the Design District, and Planta in South Beach. His nightclubs LIV and Story are two of the most successful in Miami. Swan and Bar Bevy will be the first hospitality ventures for the singer, also known simply as Pharrell.
New Times will share more information, including menu items and the name of the executive chef, as it becomes available.
Swan and Bar Bevy. 90 NE 39 St., Miami; swanbevymiami.com. Opening fall 2018.
