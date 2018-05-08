Pharrell and David Grutman to Open Swan and Bar Bevy in Design District

While shopping for diamonds and handbags in the Design District, you might have come across a pastel-pink banner on 39th Street announcing the upcoming Swan and Bar Bevy.

The South Florida Business Journal reports the restaurant and bar are a collaboration between musician Pharrell Williams and nightclub empresario-turned-restaurateur David Grutman.

A publicist representing Grutman confirmed to New Times that the restaurant and nightclub will open this fall at 90 NE 39th St. The 17,000-square-foot complex will open as part of Grutman's recently formed Groot Hospitality.