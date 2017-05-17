menu

Dashi Brings Fine Japanese Dining to Downtown Miami's River Yacht Club


The Citadel in Little River Adds Taquiza, River Seafood Oyster Bar to Its Food Hall Lineup

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Rendering of The Citadel.
Rendering of The Citadel.
Image courtesy The Citadel
A A

Steve Santana's Taquiza and David Bracha's beloved Brickell seafood spot The River Seafood & Oyster Bar will join the likes of Stanzione 87, Bianco Gelato, Myumi, a Threefold Café project, and Cake Thai in the food hall inside the Citadel, a 60,000-square-foot food hall, market, and workspace set to open some time in the winter of 2017-2018.

"Construction is on track," said Nick Hamann, principal of UrbanAtlanticGroup. The food vendors' "build out...will happen at the end of the summer and go through the winter."

When Taquiza opened in late 2014, it ushered in a new era of Mexican casual dining — its blue corn tortillas made in-house using landrace corn were part of this. Meanwhile, the expansion of the River seems to give Miamians some certainty that David Bracha's cooking will remain available. The existence of the current River Seafood & Oyster Bar has seemed tenuous since 2012, when a Colombian developer purchased the Brickell corner where it sits for $12.5 million. This deal led to the eventual demolition of Tobacco Road, which currently has an iteration on the Norwegian Escape.

The River initially was supposed to vacate in 2015 and move to the ground floor of a rising rental building on the Miami River. But when that fell through, Bracha secured a longer lease. Hopefully the place will find a new permanent home before falling victim to the leviathan that is Miami real estate.

Meanwhile, developers continue announcing new food hall concepts in Miami, blurring the line between a mall food court and the hipster-friendly concept that has taken hold across the country. Terranova in March announced The Lincoln Eatery on Miami Beach. A Time Out Market is planned for around the corner. CentralFare in the BrightLine's Miami Central Station will house a hall including a casual concept from the Voltaggio brothers. Brickell is still awaiting its Italian food hall situated in Brickell City Centre to be operated by the folks at Casa Tua. Aventura mall has announced a three-story hall that will include CVI.CHE 105, Serafina, Pubbelly Sushi, Harry’s Pizzeria, and Blue Bottle Coffee.

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
