Sacred Space Owner Buys Paradise Farms

Karla Dascal Gio Alma

Ever since Gabrielle Marewski put her iconic Homestead property, Paradise Farms, up for sale, Miamians have wondered who would end up owning the bucolic spot. Now the deal is finalized, and Karla Dascal, founder of Wynwood's Sacred Space, is the farm's new steward.

Dascal and partner Gingi Beltran say the seven-and-a-half-acre farm will serve as an extension to their Wynwood oasis. The Sacred Space opened in 2015 and is home to chef Matthew Kenney's Plant Food + Wine restaurant and culinary academy. It also hosts an array of wellness events. Most recently, it was the site of the city's first Mindfulness Festival and Happiness Summit.

A certified organic farm since 1999, Paradise Farms is known for growing herbs, microgreens, fruits, and vegetables for local chefs and restaurants, as well as hosting farm-to-table dinners. The event series was known as Dinner in Paradise and featured some of Miami's hottest culinary talent. In addition, the farm was designed to align with the principles of feng shui and sacred geometry.

So what are Dascal and Beltran's plans for the Homestead property?

"We envision Paradise Farms, an already fruitful organic farm with an expanded variety of vibrant greens and veggies, to continue to service our farm-to-table-driven chefs," Dascal tells New Times. "Continuing bed-and-breakfast, chef-driven Dinners in Paradise, celebrations, and adding the Sacred Space programming for holistic wellness retreats."

Marewski will stay on as part of the team, Dascal adds. "Gabrielle will continue with us as keeper of this sacred farm."

