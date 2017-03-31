menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung!, Pizza Festival, and Grillin N Chillin

Miami's Five Best Places to Celebrate National Oyster on the Half Shell Day


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung!, Pizza Festival, and Grillin N Chillin

Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Get Sprung! this weekend.
Get Sprung! this weekend.
Courtesy of Swarm Inc.
Happy Friday!

This weekend has an event for you no matter your tastes.

If you're daring, check out the Place Invaders/Phuc Yea pop-up, with a mystery location divulged to guests the day of the dinner.

Saturday, choose between the Sprung! beer festival or South Florida's first pizza festival. Then make room for ribs at Sunday's Grillin N Chillin festival.

Finally, be entertained at the Cabaret South Beach in the Shelborne's Drawing Room or take in the C'est Rouge dinner show at Faena.

Weekend starts now!

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung!, Pizza Festival, and Grillin N Chillin
Courtesy of the Shelborne

The Cabaret South Beach at Shelborne's Drawing Room
6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2
The Shelborne's Drawing Room lounge turns into the Cabaret South Beach this Friday through Sunday, when Miami's top cabaret and piano performers will entertain all evening. From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy happy-hour beat-the-clock specials on food and drinks, along with Ricky Williams on the piano. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., you'll find a host of rotating musicians and singers. While you're there, enjoy bites courtesy of Sarsaparilla Club's Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, including fried chicken, a beef burger, and beet and goat cheese dumplings.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung!, Pizza Festival, and Grillin N Chillin
Courtesy of Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

Fair Food at the Youth Fair
All weekend
The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition (also known for generations as the Youth Fair or simply the Fair) is celebrating its 66th anniversary. The 2017 edition is open daily March 23 through April 16 (except March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4). Presented by Ford, the Coca-Cola Company, and Sedano's Supermarkets, the Fair is the largest in Florida. In 2016, it drew more than 612,000 attendees. This adrenaline-filled, 21-day event includes more than 90 heart-pounding rides, two giant Kiddielands, outrageous fair foods, livestock and agricultural competitions, live concerts, blockbuster shows, a European-style circus, and more at an 86-acre complex located in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Sprung!, Pizza Festival, and Grillin N Chillin
Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Place Invaders and Phuc Yea Pop-Up
7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2
For years, Place Invaders has traveled across the United States for its roving dinner series. Now the rogue pop-up is partnering with the Miami restaurant Phuc Yea to invade the Magic City for the weekend. This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, enjoy a five-course dinner with wine and cocktails by chef Cesar Zapata that traces his culinary journey and celebrates the immigrant experience. The catch: You won't know where you'll dine until the day of the event. Locations will be divulged via email the morning of the dinner (and will be within a five-mile radius of downtown Miami). Tickets cost $100 per person via placeinvaders.com and include cocktails, wine pairings, tax, and gratuity.

Cocktails at Faena's Night Market
Cocktails at Faena's Night Market
Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

C'est Rouge! Dinner Show at Faena Theater
9 p.m. Friday, March 31, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1
Epicure meets entertainment at Faena Theater with C’est Rouge! Dinner Show Friday and Saturday evening. Served in a grand, opulent theater, a decadent three-course prix fixe includes two glasses of wine, sparkling wine, or beer per person enjoyed with live musical acts before curtains rise for the grand spectacle, C’est Rouge! Visit faena.com for tickets, starting at $65.

See the next page for more food and drink events in Miami this weekend...


Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

