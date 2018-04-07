Miami Greek Easter Dining Guide

The Greeks don't adhere to the Gregorian calendar (created by Pope Gregory) when calculating Easter. Instead, they follow the older, Julian calendar. Here's where you can go in Miami to experience Greek Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 8, this year.

Kiki on the River. Miami meets Mykonos at this chic riverside Greek restaurant that'll get the party going this Greek Easter with ouzo shots ($10) and happy house music inspired by the Aegean islands. Kiki on the River will celebrating ith a special menu of assorted spreads ($18) such as htipiti (feta cheese and red pepper), skordalia (almond, bread, and garlic), and tzatziki. Avgolemono soup, the Greek equivalent of Jewish penicillin, will be served for $16. Expect roast lamb ($42) for the entrée and baklava à la mode ($12) for dessert. 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-3243; kikiontheriver.com.

EXPAND Greek village salad and fried calamari. Courtesy of Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Whitewashed walls and bright-blue accents paired with a quaint courtyard will make you forget you are minutes away from the traffic chaos of Miami and instead on one of the many tranquil Greek islands. Although Mandolin is not offering a special menu for Greek Easter, feel free to slip in for a taste of mediterranean flavors like the Greek village salad ($15), fried calamari ($15) grilled tiger prawns ($24), baked feta ($14) and minced lamb dumplings ($20). There's also grilled sea bass ($38) prepared simply and without much fuss. 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-749-9140; mandolilnmiami.com

Meraki Greek Bistro. Why celebrate one day when you can make a whole weekend party of it? The downtown aegean restaurant will begin its festivities on Saturday, April 7th from midnight to 2 a.m. with a prefix menu ($40) that includes Easter soup, kokoretsi, Greek salad, and spit-roasted lamb or lamb served with oven roasted lemon potatoes. Diners can opt for the same menu on Sunday from noon until 5.pm. Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Meraki will offer a buffet ($40) featuring items like tyropita (cheese pies), spanakopita, and roast lamb, Greek wine sangria, and live music. Pay $20 if you want to skip the buffet and enjoy the music and drink only. Customers receive three hours of parking for $1 in the Miami Tower.142 SE 1st Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535; merakibistro.com

Skorpios. This popular midtown newcomer will offer a Zorba the Greek-themed brunch for $35. The price includes hot and cold mezes, Greek salads, whole fish and souvlaki (Greek kebabs), as well as a whole cooked lamb. There will also be desserts and, for an extra $20, bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys.

Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3252 NE First Ave., Suite 107, Miami; 786-329-5905; skorpiosmiami.com

