Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli to Open Location in South Miami
Years ago, Miami Beach was South Florida's delicatessen capital. The opening of Hank & Harry's this past February marked somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of hunger for a quality pastrami sandwich).
Now the New York-style delicatessen, created by South Florda-based restaurant group Sliderz MG, will open a second location this fall, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. in South Miami.
"We got lucky with an amazing opportunity we just couldn’t pass up," says Sliderz CEO Buzzy Sklar. "But I feel there is a tremendous void in the New York-style deli arena in Miami."
Sklar plans to open multiple Hank & Harry's locations across South Florida and says franchising is also a possibility.
Decor at the South Miami outpost will be similar to the flagship's design, with custom wallpaper and black-and-white tile flooring.
The menu will be similar too, pairing a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates — such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels with cream cheeses ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50) — with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also offers custom-built salads, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6).
However, at the South Miami restaurant, diners can expect full sit-down dining service as opposed to sandwich counter service. There will also be a few new plates, including a gourmet French fry menu with loaded baked-potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries. Made-to-order salads will be offered with a wrap option, and dinner plates will include open-faced brisket and meatloaf sandwiches, and stuffed knishes with add-ons such as pastrami and corned beef.
"We're trying to add a modern twist to a traditional deli," Sklar told New Times this past April. "We took a New York deli and mixed it with an Italian deli and built off of that."
