Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli to Open Location in South Miami

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of Hank & Harry's
Years ago, Miami Beach was South Florida's delicatessen capital. The opening of Hank & Harry's this past February marked somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of hunger for a quality pastrami sandwich).

Now the New York-style delicatessen, created by South Florda-based restaurant group Sliderz MG, will open a second location this fall, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. in South Miami.

"We got lucky with an amazing opportunity we just couldn’t pass up," says Sliderz CEO Buzzy Sklar. "But I feel there is a tremendous void in the New York-style deli arena in Miami."

Sklar plans to open multiple Hank & Harry's locations across South Florida and says franchising is also a possibility.

Courtesy of Hank & Harry's

Decor at the South Miami outpost will be similar to the flagship's design, with custom wallpaper and black-and-white tile flooring.

The menu will be similar too, pairing a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates — such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels with cream cheeses ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50) — with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also offers custom-built salads, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6).

However, at the South Miami restaurant, diners can expect full sit-down dining service as opposed to sandwich counter service. There will also be a few new plates, including a gourmet French fry menu with loaded baked-potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries. Made-to-order salads will be offered with a wrap option, and dinner plates will include open-faced brisket and meatloaf sandwiches, and stuffed knishes with add-ons such as pastrami and corned beef.

"We're trying to add a modern twist to a traditional deli," Sklar told New Times this past April. "We took a New York deli and mixed it with an Italian deli and built off of that."

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
