Miami Art Week 2016: The Ten Most Artistic Restaurants in Miami for Art Basel

EXPAND Courtesy of Crazy About You

Soon Miami will be the most exciting city in the country with the return of Art Basel and Miami Art Week. With an action-packed line up of contemporary art fetes, fashionable soirées, and restaurants, the challenge comes in deciding what to do.

Thanks to restaurants that have incorporated different forms of art into their eateries, visitors to Art Basel get a taste of Miami's skyrocketing food scene whilst embracing everything from lavish sculptures and hanging fixtures to graffiti walls and abstract paintings all in one venue.

Although the options for places that unite gastronomy and art are eclectic to say the least, the bottom line remains the same: Offer a truly memorable multi-sensory dining experience for locals and tourists alike.

Here's to stimulating your taste buds and your visual cortex during the world-famous art fair this December 1 through 4.

Photo by Andrew Meade

1. Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

Smaller is never better, but there’s always an exception, especially at Wynwood Kitchen Bar. Mix and match small dishes from the tapas-style menu created by chef Miguel Aguilar and quench your thirst with a glass or more of handcrafted beer, fine wine, liquor and signature cocktails as you take in the visual feast that adorns every inch of the venue. With vibrant graphics by graffiti artist Shepard Fairey, larger-than-life paintings by Christian Awe, Santiago Rubino, Kenny Scharf and Os Gêmeos, and a courtyard area that is the beating heart of the Wynwood Walls, this Wynwood hot spot wins in the food-and-art combo category.

billwisserphoto.com

2. R House

Chef-owner Rocco Carulli’s creative menu inspired by global flavors is a perfect complement to R House’s art-covered surroundings, highlighting works by international and local artists throughout the dining room and courtyard. Part restaurant, part art gallery and part music lounge, Wynwood’s always-buzzing establishment offers a melange of musical acts as you enjoy refreshing spoonfuls of yellowtail snapper ceviche ($14), hearty bites of braised lamb shank ($32) with a mushroom-coriander-cinnamon rub and port wine reduction, and a glass of one of R House’s superb craft cocktails.

EXPAND Courtesy of Crazy About You

3. Crazy About You

For those who want to eat well on a budget, there are entrees such as the “I’m Crazy About You” margherita pizza and Argentinian skirt steak churrasco that range in price from $19.99 to $32.99 and include an appetizer of your choice. For those who want to see art, there are huge black-and-white murals of luxurious Italian rooms, vibrant paintings of cultural icons, hundreds of framed photographs and wooden accents that create a warm yet stylish and romantic ambiance. Breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay are just an added bonus.

Courtesy of MC Kitchen

4. MC Kitchen

Chef and co-owner Dena Marino’s restaurant brings modern Italian cuisine to Miami’s Design District through seasonal dishes using local, quality ingredients. There are inventive takes on salads and pastas for vegetarians, but select seafood and meat dishes such as the stone oven-roasted octopus ($18) and Garganelli Bolognese ($24), made with pork, ground veal and venison, are the stars at MC Kitchen. The setting is warm, due in part to its Brazilian wood walls and friendly service, but there’s also a beautiful installation of butterflies trailing an airplane that helps you quickly catch the amiable vibes.

Courtesy of Joey's Italian Cafe

5. Joey’s Italian Café

Joey’s is the place to be. Just ask Beyonce and Jay Z who dined here in 2013. But this neighborhood mainstay’s claim to fame will always be its classic Italian cuisine, namely its pasta dishes and thin-crust pizzas. Try the Linguine Indiavolate ($20), made with black tiger shrimp and house-made spicy tomato sauce, and the Dolce e Piccante ($15.50), a pie topped with figs, Gorgonzola cheese, honey and hot peppers. If the complex Veneto-inspired flavors don’t give you a taste of southern Europe, then the Italian Bisazza mosaic mural at Joey’s center certainly will.