Hurricane Irma: How to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Storm

The latest news on Hurricane Irma isn't great for Miami, with NOAA's 11 a.m. advisory putting Miami into Irma's trajectory.

That means that Miami is in serious storm prep mode, making plans to either evacuate or ride out the storm with family. And family, for many Miamians, means both two-legged and four-legged varieties.

Planning for a disaster with a dog or cat (or, in my case, four Chihuahuas) takes just a bit of extra planning. First off, when shopping for supplies, do not forget items for your pet. The pet aisle at Publix remains well stocked,even as supplies dwindle in other areas. According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, a good emergency checklist for your pet includes the following:

