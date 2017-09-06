Hurricane Irma: How to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Storm

The latest news on Hurricane Irma isn't great for Miami, with NOAA's 11 a.m. advisory putting Miami into Irma's trajectory.
That means that Miami is in serious storm prep mode, making plans to either evacuate or ride out the storm with family. And family, for many Miamians, means both two-legged and four-legged varieties.
Planning for a disaster with a dog or cat (or, in my case, four Chihuahuas) takes just a bit of extra planning. First off, when shopping for supplies, do not forget items for your pet. The pet aisle at Publix remains well stocked,even as supplies dwindle in other areas. According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, a good emergency checklist for your pet includes the following:
- Dry/Wet food for at least 2 weeks
- Manual can opener for canned food
- Two weeks supply of water
- Bowls
- Toys
- Training pads (even if your dog is housebroken, you won't be walking him during a storm and the dangers of standing water, debris, and possible downed electrical lines will make walking a dog hazardous to both pet and owner)
- A litter box along with extra fresh litter
- A two week supply of any medications your pet might need
In addition, each pet should be wearing a collar with a tag that includes his name and your cell phone number, and her Rabies tag. If your pet gets out, that could be the only way she will find her way home. If your pet is microchipped, it's a good idea to go online and make sure your address and phone number are accurate.
You should also have leashes handy and a portable carrier on hand. These are helpful to secure a fearful pet during the storm and provide a quick getaway should you need to evacuate.
|
Stocked up for the storm
Laine Doss
Here are a few tips if you're riding out the storm at home:
- Be sure to bring your pet indoors at the first signs of the storm. Conditions could deteriorate quickly.
- Close off nooks and crannies where your frightened cat or dog may hide.
- Place frightened pets in crate or carriers and keep them with you.
- Use thunder shirts or calming salves on your pet to keep him calm.
- Now is the time to talk to your vet about using tranquilizers if your pet is overly nervous during a storm.
If you plan to evacuate, bring your pet along:
- Make a list of pet-friendly hotels in your area. Many hotels will waive pet rules during disasters.
- Keep pets in a carrier. Anxiety, dropping pressure, thunder, and winds all make for unpredictable behaviors in even the calmest cat or dog.
- Pet owners residing in qualified evacuation zones can participate in pet-friendly evacuation centers. Owners must bring all necessary supplies for their pets and reservations must be made in advance. Call 311 for a list of pet-friendly shelters in Miami-Dade.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Finally, call friends, family members, your vet, boarding facility — anything to see if you can find temporary shelter before leaving your pet alone in a house or apartment while a hurricane rages outside. If, however, your pet does escape during the storm, make sure you have a recent picture of your pet and contact animals.miamidade.gov as soon as possible after the storm so they can assist in reuniting you and your pet. Look for your pet on sites like petharbor and nextdoor.
If you encounter a lost pet after the storm:
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!