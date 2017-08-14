Gin + Collins Bar Opens Communal Workspace With Cold Brew Station on Tap

When the AC Hotel opened in June 2015, it gave Miami Beach a swank, affordable cocktail lounge called Gin + Collins, stocked with various versions of the namesake cocktail.

But now the bar is welcoming customers for more than just alcoholic drinks.

Gin + Collins recently launched Clock in at Collins, where customers like freelancers and startup entrepreneurs can use the South Beach bar as a communal workspace. As customers "clock in" hours at the bar, they'll receive perks such as cocktail credits, free valet parking, and complimentary overnight stays.

The bar's makeshift workspace is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and until midnight on weekends. Besides beer, cocktails, and spirits, the bar also offers cold-brew coffee from Relentless Roasters' Cold Brew Station, a New Times Best of Miami 2017 winner.

There is no minimum purchase required to use Gin + Collins as a workspace, meaning a customer can order a single cold-brew cup ($4 to $5) and use the bar as an office for more than 12 hours.

EXPAND Courtesy of Gin + Collins

As you work, the bar hosts a European breakfast buffet for $19.24 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 to 11 a.m. on weekends.

After breakfast, a lunch menu brings a Cobb salad with avocado, cheddar, turkey, ham, and bacon ($10); a turkey and Swiss croissant ($10); and scoops or bars of ice cream ($5 to $7). At 5 p.m., nibble on a small plates such as avocado toast, mini cubanos, tostones, kale and bacon dip, fried avocados, and key lime pie.

To take advantage of the bar's clock-in perks, you must post a picture from the bar using the Gin + Collins geotag and the hashtag #clockinatcollins.

For every three posts, receive a free cold-brew coffee from Cold Brew Station. With six posts, earn a cocktail or beer. And with ten posts, score free valet parking and a cocktail. The customer with the most clock-in posts by September 30 will receive a complimentary overnight stay between April and October 2018.

After September 30, the bar will roll out a different selection of perks.

Gin + Collins. AC Hotel, 2912 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-264-4720; marriott.com. 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

