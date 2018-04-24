Five Surfside Spots to Try Now

Miami Beach. Say the name of the city to someone who has never been and you're bound to see a soft, faraway look in their eyes with an exclamation of wanting to see this paradise where the days are sunny and the nights are filled with endless parties.

But few people outside of South Florida are aware of Surfside, a little seaside town that lies between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour. The little town, which was once filled with surgical supply shops, wig stores, and kosher butchers, has upped its game in the past few years.

Now, home to a Four Seasons hotel and several chic boutiques, the city is campaigning to put itself on the map. Surfside recently held a dine-around to feature some of its eclectic food and drink options which range from classic cocktails to ice cream. There's much to like about this little town — from easier parking to less crowded beaches to hand-thrown bellinis, Surfside can make a charming day retreat for locals. New Times was invited to sample some of Surfside's most interesting food and drink. Here are some highlights to try.