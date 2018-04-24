Five Surfside Spots to Try Now

Miami Beach. Say the name of the city to someone who has never been and you're bound to see a soft, faraway look in their eyes with an exclamation of wanting to see this paradise where the days are sunny and the nights are filled with endless parties.
But few people outside of South Florida are aware of Surfside, a little seaside town that lies between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour. The little town, which was once filled with surgical supply shops, wig stores, and kosher butchers, has upped its game in the past few years.
Now, home to a Four Seasons hotel and several chic boutiques, the city is campaigning to put itself on the map. Surfside recently held a dine-around to feature some of its eclectic food and drink options which range from classic cocktails to ice cream. There's much to like about this little town — from easier parking to less crowded beaches to hand-thrown bellinis, Surfside can make a charming day retreat for locals. New Times was invited to sample some of Surfside's most interesting food and drink. Here are some highlights to try.
1. Le Sirenuse. This 305 outpost of a famed restaurant in Positano might not have the sweeping hillside vistas that its Italian sister has, but they both share water views and refined luxury. The bar has launched an Art of Aperitivo program which pays tribute to low-alcohol Italian cocktails.Italians also have a wonderful custom of offering small bites during cocktail hour. Instead of a meager bowl of nuts, in Italy your cocktail might come with some cheese and prosciutto or a few finger sandwiches. At Le Sirenuse, a bellini ($19), prepared tableside, is served with a special selection of canapes daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 786-482-2280; sirenusemiami.com.
2. 26 Sushi & Tapas. This kosher sushi restaurant offers sushi with Latin American accents such as the El Miamito with tuna, salmon, mango, avocado, coconut flakes, and guava sauce ($18). The restaurant also offers sushi burritos and two for one mimosas all day Sunday. 9487 Harding Ave., Surfside; 305-570-2626; 26sushitapas.com.
3. Josh’s Deli. This Miami staple offers modernized slants on traditional Jewish deli items. Try a sandwich made with house-cured pastrami or corned beef ($16), or try a roasted turkey. avocado, and bacon sandwich ($17). Bacon in a deli? That's why its motto is "A Jewish deli done wrong." Never has being so wrong felt so right. 9517 Harding Ave, Surfside; 305-397-8494; joshsdeli.com.
4. Araxi Burger. Part diner, part pub, this cute storefront spot offers burgers such as Greek lamb burger ($17); a Norwegian salmon burger ($18); a veggie burger ($13); and a classic beef burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion ($13). Wash your meal down with a selection of craft beers or wine. 9551 Harding Ave, Surfside; 305- 861-1060.
5. Serendipity Creamery. Stop by this pink-hued shop for ice cream in a range of flavors including white chocolate cheery with mint and banana cardamom with salted caramel pecans. Sorbets are made with exotics like jack fruit and passion fruit ($5 to $7). Don't forget to ride the coin operated ride for a complete revisit to your childhood. 9457 Harding Ave, Surfside; 305-865-1506; serendipitycreamery.com.
